Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market Competitive Analysis, Business Ideas, Industry Growth, Shares and Trends 2020-2030

A recent study by Fact.MR on the soft magnetic composites (SMCs) market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 and 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of soft magnetic composites market. This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of soft magnetic composites. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the soft magnetic composites market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of soft magnetic composites value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the SMCs market along with their product portfolio enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Major Market Players Profiled in the Global Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market Report include:



Voestalpine Stahl GmbH

Hitachi Metals Ltd

Toshiba Corp (Toshiba Materials Co.

Ltd.)

Höganäs AB

GKN Plc

VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

PMG Holding GmbH

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co.

Ltd.

Rio Tinto PLC.

The Global Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market is segmented as follows:

Based on Product:



Pure Iron/ Iron Powder

Silicon Ferrite

Supermalloys

Permalloys

Based on Application:



Transformers

Motors

Inductors

Generators

Key Takeaways from Global Soft Magnetic Composites Market Study

Asia Pacific excluding Japan dominates the demand pie of soft magnetic composites with a market share over more than 28% in 2019.

The silicon ferrite segment is anticipated to gain around 311 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The SMCs market in Japan is set to expand at 6% CAGR over the forecast period, and is evaluated to be among the promising regions providing absolute $ opportunity for stakeholders.

The SMCs markets in North America and Europe are set to inflate by more than 2X over the forecast period, together accounting for more than 50% share of the global soft magnetic composites market in 2020.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led reduced industrial activities and disrupted supply chains. Lockdowns across most countries have adversely affected the production of soft magnetic composites.

“Price normalization and regional presence plays a major role in excelling in the global soft magnetic composites market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

COVID-19 Impact on Soft Magnetic Composites Market

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole world to a standstill. Business activities have registered a downturn in the form of dwindling sales due to reduced production and demand. The same is true for the soft magnetic composites market. A prominent end use of SMCs is electrical applications. The ongoing pandemic has led to a decline in all industrial activities, in the wake of disrupted supply chains. Extended lockdowns across different countries have hit the production of soft magnetic composites over the past few months, as key manufacturing units and factories are shut. Even after lockdowns are lifted, it will take at least a couple of quarters to restore production to normal. Thus, contracting demand from allied industries will have a prolonged effect on the global soft magnetic composites market.

