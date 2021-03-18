Growing prevalence of chronic and surgical wounds advancing the Advanced Wound Care Market

The global advanced wound care market is expected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2025 from USD 10.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.8%. Growth in this market is largely driven by the rapidly growing geriatric population, rising incidence of diabetes, technological advancements in wound care products, funding for wound care research, and growing awareness of wound management.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88705076

The dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market, by product segment, in 2019

Based on product, the advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings; devices & accessories; grafts & matrices and topical agents. The dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market in 2019. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing incidence of diabetes and the rising demand for innovative and advanced wound dressings across the globe.

Hospitals, ASCs, and Wound Care Centers segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on end user, the advanced wound care market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers; home care settings; and other end users. The hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment is expected to account for the highest share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of surgical and chronic wounds; rising incidence of associated SSIs and HAIs; and increasing incidences of burn injuries.

North America is the largest regional market for advanced wound care market

The global advanced wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The North American market is expected to account for the highest market share in 2019. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions resulting in chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; the increasing incidence of burn injuries; increasing spending on surgical and chronic wounds; and technological advancements in this region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88705076

The major players operating in this market are Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), B. Braun Melsungen Ag (Germany), ConvaTec Group (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), 3M Group (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Paul HARTMANN (Germany), Medline Industries (US), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), Advancis Medical LLC (UK), Organogenesis (US), MiMedx Group (US), DeRoyal Industries Inc. (US), Winner Medical Co. Ltd. (China), Kerecis (Iceland), Hollister Inc. (US), Shield Line (US), Welcare Industries SPA (Italy), Misonix (US), MilLaboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), ACell (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), and DermaRite Industries LLC (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441