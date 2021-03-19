A-LIGN Ranks No. 99 on 2021 Inc 5000 Florida List

Florida, USA, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Inc Magazine revealed today that A-LIGN, a leading security and compliance provider to 2,500 global clients, is No. 99 on its second annual Inc 5000 Regionals: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within Florida’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

“It’s an incredible achievement to be recognized on this list two years in a row, and we are honored to be among such an impressive group of local organizations,” said Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer at A-LIGN. “As A-LIGN continues to grow its presence and recognition in the cybersecurity industry in Florida and beyond, our team of 330 global professionals remains dedicated to working with our clients to improve their security posture, grow their business faster and demonstrate trust to their stakeholders.”

A-LIGN ranked in the top 100 for the second consecutive year with a two-year revenue growth rate of 122 percent from 2017 to 2019. The high-growth firm also ranked on Consulting Magazine’s list of fastest-growing firms in 2020 and FSU’s Seminole 100 list for the fourth consecutive year in 2021. A-LIGN’s combined approach of unique compliance solutions, exceptional service from compliance experts, and innovative compliance management platform, A-SCEND, have propelled its success and will drive its expected growth for the future.

The companies on this list show stunning growth rates across all industries in Florida. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 202 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 83,000 people and added nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in major metropolitan areas – Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando – brought in the highest revenue overall.

“This list proves the power of companies in Florida no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida.

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, accredited CMMC C3PAO and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit http://www.A-LIGN.com.