Interior Specialties opens new South Florida office

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Interior Specialties, a leader in commercial shading and specialties, has long served the specialty contracting needs of general contractors throughout its home state of Florida.

Now, the company is expanding its presence and increasing its reach with the launch of a new South Florida office in Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County.

The brick-and-mortar location, located at 7231 Haverhill Business Parkway, #202, Riviera Beach, FL, is the third physical Interior Specialties location since the company’s founding in 1989. The company has built significant relationships in the South Florida region, and the office will serve as a strategic launching point for increased business there.

“We’re very active in the South Florida construction community as members of the Associated Builders and Contractors East Florida Chapter and the Construction Association of South Florida,” said Bob Robinson, president of Interior Specialties. “Having a physical presence in South Florida demonstrates our commitment to those relationships and the business we’ve already had in the area, as well as the continuation of the Interior Specialties brand.”

Interior Specialties is a leading Division 10 specialty and Division 12 accessory contractor that works directly with contractors on some of the largest jobs in Florida in all types of commercial construction including healthcare, hospitality, multifamily, offices, education, restaurants, retail and public venues.

The company has its corporate headquarters in Orlando, as well as an office in Tampa and a presence in Palm Beach and Fort Meyers.

For more information about Interior Specialties, visit www.interiorspecialties.com.

About Interior Specialties

Founded in 1989, Interior Specialties is an industry leader with a strong reputation serving clients throughout Florida. The company offers a wide array of specialty construction items, including motorized window shades, solar shades, blinds, shutters, draperies, bathroom partitions and accessories, lockers, fire extinguishers, wall and door protection and more. Interior Specialties serves all types of commercial buildings, including those in healthcare, hospitality, multi-family, offices, education, restaurants and retail. For more details call (407) 539-1303, or visit www.interiorspecialties.com.

