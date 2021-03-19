Power Plant Boiler Market Raw material Outlook, PESTEL Analysis & Type Estimates, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Power Plant Boiler Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Power Plant Boiler Market is anticipated to reach USD 28.0 billion by 2025. A Power Plant Boiler implies a machine that renders steam by applying heat energy to water. Boilers are used in power stations and industrial installation is usually larger and connected to point-of-use piping. The factors that propel the growth of the market include rapid industrialization across the globe, and growing demand in the emerging countries.

Key Players:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, LTD.

Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC)

Amec Foster Wheeler

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

General Electric (GE)

Siemens AG

Harbin Boiler Engineering Co., Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.

Thermax Ltd.

Ansaldo S.P.A.

Growth Drivers:

High installation cost, high capital investment of power plants, and corrosion of boilers may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming period. Power Plant Boiler Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.9% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Process Outlook:

Pulverized fuel combustion

Fluidized bed combustion

The “Pulverized fuel combustion (PFC)” segment dominated the Power Plant Boiler Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. This process comprises powdered coal, which is used to increase the exposure area of combustion. The powdered form of coal is blown into the furnace by using secondary air. Hot air is distributed in the combustion chamber to permit complete burning of the fuel.

Technology Outlook:

Subcritical

Supercritical

Ultra-critical

The “Supercritical boilers” segment dominated the Power Plant Boiler Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to technological advancement of supercritical boiler and hence the demand and number of installation for these boilers is the highest among others.

Fuel type Outlook:

Petroleum

Nuclear

Natural gas

Coal

Renewables

The “Coal” dominated the Power Plant Boiler Market in 2016 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to adoption of efficient technologies, and usage of coal will upsurge the segment growth in the forthcoming period.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Power Plant Boiler Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the upcoming period. In India, China, and the other emerging economies, rapid industrialization and shift to cleaner power generation sources such as biomass and biogas will boost the growth of Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and expected to witness significant growth in the years to come.

