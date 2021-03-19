Masterbatch Market Regional Estimates By Trends, Type, Application and Size, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Masterbatch Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global masterbatch market size is expected to value at USD 15.81 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the demand for plastics to substitute metal in end-user industries such as automobile, construction, consumer’s goods, and packaging. Additionally, rise in the demand from various regions across the globe are key factors responsible for the growth of the market in recent years.

Key Players:

Schulman, Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Clariant AG

Hubron International Ltd.

Penn Color, Inc.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Global Colors Group

PolyOne Corporation

Tosaf Group

Growth Drivers:

Color masterbatch is one of the fastest growing segment with substantial revenue generation in recent years. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.6% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the masterbatch market.

Rising demand associated with enhancement in the surface appearance of plastic components in various industries is anticipated to boost demand of the masterbatch market over the forecast period. Additive masterbatch is considered as one of the fastest growing segment due to vital properties associated with its adoption that include antistatic, anti-foaming, anti-oxidant, antimicrobial, thermal stabilizer, and barrier properties. Other important properties such as metal deactivators, anti-blocking agent, flame deterrence, ultra-violet stabilizer, oxygen scavenger, and erosion resistance are also contributing to rising demand of additive masterbatch. With recent advancements in the plastic packaging sector are expected to propel growth of masterbatch market over the forecast period.

Type Outlook:

White

Black

Color

Additive

Filler

End Use Outlook:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Agriculture

Carrier Polymer Outlook:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Regional Outlook:

Europe has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest methodologies and existence prominent industry players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the masterbatch market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing growth of packaging industry, consumer good market, and automobile sectors along with rise in building and construction activities.

