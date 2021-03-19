Bag-in-Box Container Market Restraint Analysis, Demand Outlook and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Bag-in-Box Container Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global bag-in-box container market size is expected to reach USD 4.80 billion by 2025 due to the increasing demand by various industries like food and beverages. Bag-in-Box Containers are the containers that are used for storage and transportation of different liquids.

Key Players:

Amcor Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith

Liqui Box Corporation

Parish Manufacturing Inc.

Scholle IPN

CDF Corporation

Arlington Packaging

Central Packaging & Display

Accurate Box Company

Optopack

Zacros America Inc. (Hedwin Division)

Growth Drivers:

Bag-in-Box Containers are made up of three elements; a bag made of numerous layers of metallized film that excellently prevents light and oxygen, a box made of ridged cardboard, solid board or micro-flute based on volume and weight, an easy to use tap or dispenser that offers stronger barrier to oxygen. The growing demand from sectors like household products, industrial liquid products are expected to contribute considerably to Bag-in-Box Container market in the years to come. Bag-in-Box Containers offer cost effectiveness at levels like packaging price and lower transport cost. They are also compatible with production automation and offer volume efficiency for storing in the retail stores and for transport. They are strong containers, which are comparatively light in weight and cater to transportation needs for all the types of products. The containers completely prevent oxygen and light from entering (for example; a wine bottle to be opened after 6 weeks).

The growing demand from consumers for sterilized and convenient packaging and the need to reduce packaging cost for manufacturers are major factors for the rising adoption of Bag-in-Box Container among industries. Bag-in-Box Container offer enhanced hygiene and safety characteristics in addition to improved packaging convenience, storage and transportation and less utilization of space.

However, the rising demand of Bag-in-Box Container for wine packaging is predicted to overcome the restrictions of Bag-in-Box Container market. Apart from the emergence of alternative products, the additional equipment costs related to bag-in-box container packaging is likely to hamper the Bag-in-Box Container market especially in the developing economies of the Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Material Outlook:

Low Density Polyethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverage Alcoholic Beverages Non-alcoholic Beverages

Industrial Liquids

Household Products

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the Bag-in-Box Container industry is segmented as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, Europe is predicted to lead Bag-in-Box Container market in future followed by Latin America.

Asia Pacific is also expected to hold strong dominance of Bag-in-Box Container market in the coming years from the developing countries like India and China. This is due to the growing demand for food and beverages observed in these regions.

