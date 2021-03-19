Pneumatic Rollers Market Insights, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19): Fact.MR

The pneumatic rollers market continues to remain influenced by a cohort of industry specific and socioeconomic aspects such as growing urbanization and public-private partnerships. Increasing construction of roadways in a bid to facilitate import and export of goods and products coupled with significant growth in the construction industry continues to remain instrumental in driving sales of pneumatic rollers worldwide. Fact.MR foresees that the demand for pneumatic rollers is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of volume during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. The pneumatic rollers market report also reveals that the sales volume of pneumatic rollers are estimated to surpass 10,500 units by end of the year of assessment.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1913

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers have been investing in research and development to bring innovations in their pneumatic rollers. With technological advancements proliferating the compact equipment space, manufacturers are introducing pneumatic rollers with advanced safety features in a bid to improve operator and equipment safety. Quick attachment and detachment features along with automated control system are likely to drive the demand for advanced pneumatic rollers in turn pushing the growth of the pneumatic rollers market, says the report.

Rising government regulations regarding carbon emissions from compaction equipment such as pneumatic rollers have compelled manufacturers to develop pneumatic rollers with superior engines complying with Tier 4 standards. Pneumatic rollers with Tier 4 compliant engines feature significant reduction of oxides of nitrogen and particulate matter. In addition, advanced pneumatic rollers have passive regeneration system that facilitates automatic cleaning of filters, consequently curbing carbon emissions. The auto-idle feature further reduces fuel consumption, in turn reducing pollutant levels in environment.

For More Detailed Information about Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1913

Sales of pneumatic rollers with engine capacity 100-130 HP are expected to increase at a steady pace. Pneumatic rollers with 100-130 HP capacity are likely to account for a major share in the pneumatic rollers market on the back of their increasing use in road making coupled with comparatively reasonable pricing. However, the report reveals that the demand for pneumatic rollers with more than 130 HP is projected to expand at a high rate throughout the period of assessment owing to their sturdiness and high power which is essential in heavy applications.

Pneumatic rollers with operating capacity in the range of 8,000-12,000 kg are expected to witness increasing adoption on the back of high efficiency and improved area of contact, says the report. In addition, pneumatic rollers with 8,000-12,000 kg offer maximized road density, which is expected to further push their demand in the years to follow. Moreover, increasing heavy road constructions such as the China’s Super Highway project, continue to influence demand for pneumatic rollers with more than 18,000 kg operating capacity, says the report.

Demand for pneumatic rollers with drum width up to 1800 mm is projected to expand at a higher pace during the period of forecast, closely followed by pneumatic rollers with drum width ranging from 1800-2000 mm. However, the report foresees that sales of pneumatic rollers with drum width ranging from 2000 to 2200 mm are likely to remain dominant throughout the assessment period, with sales volume crossing units 3,500 units by the end of the forecast period.

Sales of pneumatic rollers are likely to remain concentrated in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), particularly Greater China and India. Major road construction projects including heavy constructions such as India’s Highway Super System (Mega project) are likely to remain influential in driving sales of pneumatic rollers. The demand for pneumatic rollers in Greater China are expected to grow at a significant pace, likely to translate into sales of over 1,700 units of pneumatic rollers by end of assessment period. Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers can expect a cohort of opportunities from emerging economies of the APEJ, with a positive outlook in the coming years.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1913

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates