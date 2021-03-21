Biobanking Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2027

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Biobanking Market – Scope of the Study

The study on the biobanking market is an exclusive report published by Fact.MR, which brings to the fore crucial parameters that are driving the growth of the market. This exclusive study provides incisive insights regarding recent developments in the biobanking market, by analysing the historical data for the period of 2017-2019, with the duration of 2020-2027 being considered as the forecast period.

Evaluation of the biobanking market’s revenue has been carried out in terms of value (US$ Mn). This research provides information into the key trends that are potential enough to influence the growth of the biobanking market. Besides this, the study also includes several macroeconomic and microeconomic growth indicators complementing the growth of the biobanking market during the forecast period. This detailed study provides information into key dynamics, and their influence on the biobanking market during the forecast period.

The report also provides information about the key challenges and threats that could deter the growth potential of players in the biobanking market. The study unveils profitable opportunities for manufacturers, which they can adopt to strengthen their position in the global biobanking market. With a view of aiding stakeholders in the biobanking market, the study comprises a detailed section on the competition analysis.

This exclusive study offers a dashboard view of the biobanking market, with detailed information about market players, based on overall revenue, key developments, and their market presence. Additionally, key strategies of players in the biobanking market have also been included in this comprehensive study.

Biobanking Market – Assessment of Key Segments

Authors of this comprehensive study have classified the biobanking market into key segments for an in-depth study of the biobanking market. Categorisation of the biobanking market is based on storage, application, biospecimen, product, and region. This detailed study also offers information about the incremental opportunity present in the biobanking market during the forecast period. Key segments considered while studying the biobanking market include:

Storage Application Biospecimen Product Region Manual Therapeutics Blood Products Equipment Temperature Control Systems Freezers & Refrigerators Cryogenic Storage Systems Thawing Equipment

Incubators & Centrifuges

Alarms & Monitoring Systems

Accessories & Other Equipment North America Automated Clinical Diagnostics Human Tissues Consumables Cryovialsand Cryomolds

Tubes

Others Europe Drug Discovery & Development Cell Lines Software & Services Asia Pacific Others Nucleic Acids Latin America Others Middle East & Africa

Revenue of the biobanking market has been evaluated in terms of US$ Mn for the period of 2020 to 2027. In addition to this, compound annual growth rate has been calculated for all key segments for the forecast period of 2020-2027, considering 2019 as the base year.

Authors of this exclusive study on the biobanking market have analysed key players, based on their financials, products, and strategies, in order to provide key detailed information into the competitive landscape. Key players operating in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, PHC Holdings Corporation (Panasonic Healthcare), Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, Inc., Chart Industries, Inc., Greiner AG, VWR International, LLC, and QIAGEN N.V.

This exclusive study is produced to offer a detailed perspective of the biobanking market to stakeholders. The report is also aimed at offering crucial information about the biobanking market to new players.

Biobanking Market – Research Methodology

The primary objective of this exclusive study on the biobanking market is to offer precise estimates and forecasts of the market in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the period of 2020-2027. The secondary objective includes analysis of key market segments exhibiting significant growth rates, leading strategies adopted by players in the biobanking market, and the adoption rate of biobanking in key regions across the world.

