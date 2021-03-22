Bare Die Shipping & Handling and Processing & Storage Market End-Use Outlook and Regional Demand, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Bare Die Shipping & Handling and Processing & Storage Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Bare Die Shipping & Handling and Processing & Storage Market estimated to touch US$ 1.42 billion by the completion of 2025. It was appreciated at US$ 770.3 million in the year 2016. The growing complication of automobile electronics comprising GPS systems and sensors is estimated to be an important characteristic for the growth of integrated circuits [ICs] industry.

Key Players:

Entegris

RTP Company

3M

ITW ECPS

Dalau

Brooks Automation

TT Engineering & Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

Daitron Incorporated

Achilles USA, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Growing application of ICs through a number of end-use businesses is likely to take an optimistic influence on the demand for bare dies, those sequentially is utilized expansively for shipping & handling.

The greater price of bare die and amplified susceptibility to atmospheric circumstances has generated a necessity for dependable transporter products. The application of PTFE, HDPE and additional materials by means of great confrontation to chemical, thermal, and corrosion, has augmented the dependability of bare die producers on carrier products, it is likely to motivate the progress of the market.

Product Outlook:

Shipping Tubes

Trays Waffle packs Metal trays Gel packs

Carrier Tapes

The demand for Carrier Tapes is likely to observer considerable development above the prediction period. It is expected to grow by a CAGR of 8.3% because of the usage of better-quality raw materials to come across a variability of shipping & handling requirements.The Bare Die Shipping & Handling and Processing & Storage market on the source of Type of Product could span Carrier Tapes, Metal trays, Trays, Gel packs, Waffle packs, Shipping Tubes, and Others.

End-Use Outlook:

Communications

Computers

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial & Medical

Defense

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, North America grasps the maximum market stake and is the biggest income supplier of bare die shipping & handling and processing & storage market. The area carries on to take over the international market for the duration of the prediction on account of great demand for bare dies in the U.S. There are numerous IC producers existing in Canada and the U.S. It is motivating the progress of the market. Europe is observing stable progress of the market owing to growth in uses of Internet of Things (IoT) machinery. It is also enhancing the manufacturing of semiconductor. Taiwan was responsible for 30.2% stake of the general size in 2016 such as it is the biggest end user of the carrier products due to the existence of big amount of silicon wafer fabricators supplying to the worldwide market.

