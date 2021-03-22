Smart Polymers Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Smart Polymers Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Smart Polymers are also termed as “stimuli-responsive polymers” or “intelligent polymers” that undergo large reversible changes, either chemical or physical, due to environmental variations. These kinds of materials are sensitive to several factors like intensity of light, temperature, magnetic or electrical field, wavelength, humidity, and pH. These polymers are representing promising means for gene therapy, targeted drug delivery, actuator stimuli and protein folders, and enhanced drug delivery.

Increasing need for effective drug delivery systems, rising demand from drug delivery and automotive sectors, and enhancement of smart textiles are documented as the major factors estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost of product may restrain the overall market in the near future. Smart Polymers Market is segmented based on type, end user, and region.

Stimulus Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Physical

Chemical

Biological

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Biomedical & Biotechnology

Drug Delivery

Tissue Engineering

Bioseparation

Biocatalyst

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Textile

Nuclear Energy

Radiation Detection

Waste Treatment

Others

The key players of Smart Polymers Market are NEI Corporation, BASF, Reactive Surfaces, Lubrizol, SMP Technologies, Dow Chemical, Akina, Evonik, Merck, Advanced Polymer Materials, and Spintech. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2025?

What are the growth opportunities of Smart Polymers market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Smart Polymers market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

