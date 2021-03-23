Rufio and the Cooolkidz releases new singles ʻTrap Alphabet,’ ‘Days of the Week,’ and ‘Months of the Year.’

HONOLULU, Hawaii, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of children’s hip-hop music known as Rufio and the Cooolkidz has released his latest official singles, ʻTrap Alphabet,’, “Days of the Week” and “Months of the Year.” All three have been released with corresponding official music videos and proudly published as independent releases on Honolulu’s Beautiful Emergence Records independent music label. Fun, vibrant, educational, and shining with aloha, “Days of the Week” introduces Rufio and the Cooolkidz as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

GeorgiaRufio and the Cooolkidz are Jabez and Joseph Aurelio. Jabez cites as main artistic influences Jack Johnson, Blazer Fresh (and GoNoodle in general), Jack Hartmann, Mr. Rogers, Harry Kindergarten Music, Super Simple Songs, and KidsTV123, while Joe mentions Medasin, Carmack, and Kota the Friend. Their particular brand of children’s music falls into the pop, hip hop, and electronic RnB categories, but the duo describe their music themselves as simply fun, chill, and educational.With an emphasis on bringing something useful to the home and classroom alike, “Days of the Week” and “Months of the Year” by Rufio and the Cooolkidz are sure to appeal to kids 2-7 everywhere, and then some.

Speaking of his motives for making original music, Jabez writes, “I am inspired by music’s ability to transcend the confinements of speech in the developing minds of young children, and I want to fuse my love for educating children with my love for creating and performing. I want to make learning fun through positive, entertaining/educational videos.”

Jabez, who lives on Oahu, has been playing ukulele since high school. Joe, a Kauaʻi native, has been playing music since childhood. Together, they are the co-creators of the CooolKidz YouTube channel.

Jabez has performed in front of sold-out audiences on the Kennedy Theater main stage, received and accepted the AADA scholarship offer to attend their prestigious program for a year, but declined their second-year proposition and chose to return to his family in Hawaiʻi. He has played roles in Hawaii 5-0 and Magnum PI, the Lifetime Channel’s “Anniversary Nightmare,” and has even played a war hero in the independent docudrama movie, “Go For Broke.”

Joe has made a name for himself as a DJ on Oahu with residency at various clubs and promotion companies playing for thousands at local venues and concerts. He has been composing, recording, performing and producing original music since 2011.

“Trap Alphabet,” “Days of the Week” and “Months of the Year” by Rufio and the Cooolkidz on the Beautiful Emergence Records label is available from over 500 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, cool kids.

