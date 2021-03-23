PET Preforms Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2020- 2030

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the PET preforms market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the PET preforms market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global PET preforms market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Capacity

Up to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

1000 ml to 2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

By Neck Type

ROPP/BPV

PCO/BPF

Alaska/Bericap/Obrist

Others

By End Use

Beverages Bottled Water Carbonated Drinks RTD Tea & Coffee Juice Sports Drinks Other Soft Drinks Alcoholic Drinks

Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Home Care

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the PET preforms market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global PET preforms market, along with key facts about PET preforms market. It also includes key drivers and trends of the global PET preforms market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the PET preforms market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about PET preforms market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the PET preforms market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global PET preforms market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the details information of about the several key success factors which are significantly responsible for the global PET preforms market growth.

Chapter 05 – Global PET Preforms Packaging Market Demand Analysis (Mn Units) 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the PET preforms market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical PET preforms market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global PET Preforms Packaging Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of capacity (Up to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml and More than 2000 ml) of PET preforms market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global PET Preforms Packaging Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the PET preforms market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical PET preforms market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of PET preforms market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the PET preforms market, which include the drivers, restraints and opportunities. This section also includes value chain analysis

Chapter 09 – Impact of COVID-19

This chapter explains how the COVID-19 has impacted the overall packaging industry. It also explains the impacts of COVID-19 on the key regions, current statistics and probable future impacts and current economic projections.

Chapter 10 – Global PET Preforms Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Capacity

Based on capacity, the PET preforms market is segmented as Up to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global PET Preforms Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Neck Type

Based on neck type, the PET preforms market is segmented into ROPP/BPV, PCO/BPF, Alaska/Bericap/Obrist, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

