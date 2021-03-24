New Developed Powerful Handheld Portable Jammer Heracles CT-1080H -5G with the Same Power as much Bigger Size Devices Units is ready for Market

Taipei, Taiwan, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Jammers4u is launching a new high-power 70W 8 Bands Portable Handheld Jammer for Cell Mobile Phones 3G 4G 5G WIFI GPS with coverage up to 60m, Heracles CT-1080H-5G specially developed with portability and power in mind. Jammers4u focuses on market needs, security trends and responds by developing jammers to meet increasing requirements of the security market

Our new product Heracles CT-1080H-5G with 8-10W per band, we have developed a new light, handheld device with the same power as much bigger units.

Considering that the previous handheld portable devices with 8 antennas in one unit had a maximum power of 1W per Band, or a total of 8W, it can be said that the new device with 8-10W per band and a total power of 70W is an extremely big improvement in a series of light handheld portable jammer devices, especially since the market demand for increasing power because of increasingly strong mobile phone networks and the increasingly present 5G network

The device is designed to be used easily by anyone who can turn the switch on and off when needed, and no special training is required. The effective blocking range is up to 60 metres. The jamming distance always varies, depending on the signal strength and location. It is a fully autonomous device with antennas and a battery capable of providing 45 minutes of operating time.

About Jammers4u:

R&R Group Jammers4u is specialized for OEM production of signal Jammers with highest quality.

Jammers today are used in many different scenarios and to find the best fit for your needs, we carry a whole spectrum of jammers for every possible application. However, there are so many different wireless technologies that are in use, and we can help you to accomplish your goal with the best combinations of bands to suit your needs. Any frequency combination and customization are possible just send us your inquiry and we will give you our recommendation. We can design a system that works for you. Our production is very flexible and we can accommodate large orders in a short time without drop in quality.

As an original RF equipment manufacturer from Taiwan with its own factory in Hong Kong/Shenzhen, China, Jammers4u keeps its own traditional quality developed in many years of making for wireless radio equipment on Taiwan, therefore you can be sure that our products quality and technology is match superior then from other manufactures. Product cases may look similar, but inside are PCB boards, RF Modules, even antennas are different, of course, the performance is a lot different. All of our products are burn-in tested after production and we ship only 100% new and functional jammers. Warranty for all products is 1 year.

Jammers4u welcomes OEM/ODM inquiries, we have big R&D capabilities, which include professionals engineers with years of hands-on experiences in product development and manufacturing and we are able to meet any of your technical requirements .

Jammers4u offers proven quality wireless technology equipment tested in many security, military and police projects, and guarantees you reliable operation and stability. OEM Manufacturer, worldwide delivery via DHL express, export and wholesale prices.

