Coating Additives Market Top Key Players | The Dow Chemical Company, Elementis plc, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Arkema SA

Fact.MR has recently updated a new study which comprehensively details about the expected trends and opportunities set to influence the global market for coating additives. This assessment is titled “Coating Additives Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027” which spotlights the imperativeness of coating additives in construction activities, be it residential or commercial. Furthermore, the launch of green coatings is positively steering the coating additives market to enter a new phase. In the near future, the application of green coatings is likely to gain high-end popularity within the automotive industry, thereby, enhancing vital prospects for the coating additives market.

The purpose of this assessment is to present a thorough insight related to prime market characteristics and opportunities together with market taxonomy supply chain analysis, market dynamics, forecast factors and a lot more. This Fact.MR study reveals there is prominent focus on quality that is powering demand for coating additives across manufacturing processes. In addition, key coating additive manufacturers are aiming to create innovative products alongside a firm vision of expanding their geographical reach to satisfy the growing demand for functional additives.

Rheology Coating Additives Set To Deliver Higher Demand

According to this intelligent Fact.MR report, the target market showcases a rising demand for rheology coating additives that have suitably surpassed a remarkable milestone of 449,000 tons in 2018. There has been a swelling demand for low-VOC or VOC-free waterborne coating systems, which has swiftly motivated the adoption of rheological additives. Furthermore, dispersant additives rank second just behind rheology coating additives, which are highly regarded among the favorite function types.

Higher Traction for Interior and Exterior Architectural Coatings Bolstering Demand for Coating Additives

The report highpoints that performance requirements clasp high significance while discussing interior and exterior architectural paints. These requirements are dynamic and they evidently vary in arrangement to the labelled sections which need to be treated. At present, architectural coatings occupy more than half of the entire coatings market, thereby, delivering better prospects for the coating additives market in the coming years.

Bio-Based Coatings Expected to Provide Better Returns

It should be marked that, increasing levels of emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) from conventional coatings do lead to concerns associated to environmental degradation. Several nations are working to restrict the use of toxic and environment-corrupting coatings. As these stricter laws and regulations aimed at curbing air pollution are actively brought into action, conventional coatings might soon be replaced by bio-based coatings. In fact, numerous coating additives manufacturers have initiated to invest in the development of bio-based and environment-friendly coating additives.

As the report reaches its end, readers can receive important data associated to the leading players operating in the global coating additives market. Some of the chief manufacturers mentioned in the report are Arkema, AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Ashland, BYK-Chemie GmbH (Altana Group), Evonik, Elementis plc, Dynea AS, Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC etc. Each of these manufacturers are examined on the basis of product portfolio, SWOT analysis and geographical sales footprint.

