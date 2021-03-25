New Travel and Hiking Packages Trips to Kenya, Nyeri, Nairobi, Amboseli and Masai Mara

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

From a trip advisor member “Trip of a Lifetime!”

“What a fantastic trip! Claudia and her staff arranged the perfect Kenyan trip with the ability to be flexible based on our wants and needs. There was so much to see and Claudia was able to “squeeze” a lot of sights in to a 6 day trip. Titus, our guide was also very knowledgeable of the parks and animal behavior allowing us to get up close and personal with many species. I highly recommend Cruzeiro and thank Claudia and Titus for an unforgettable experience.” ~ Charles M. Seattle, Washington.

We know Kenya, we know our roads some are good some are not soo good. Since we are a safari country we prefer to remain the only safari country to get the ultimate safari experience. The 7 days program offered by cruzeiro-safaris.com has the ultimate answer to your safari experience and back problem. The flying time is short and you get to enjoy more or the wildlife in a relaxed mood. Though a bit expensive that road safaris, flying safaris are suitable for the 50 + (plus) travelers. Once such program offered is wildlife and beach safari 7 days. Other such safaris include the most luxurious photo safari. It can be noted that the choice of accommodation chosen is one of the high caliber travelers only. Budget safari to masai mara 3 days which is most popular …

Hiking and walking Safari for 5 Days at USD650 Per person

and Lake Nakuru Masai Mara for 5 Days . at USD650 Per person

a From Gabriel of Seattle , Washington amazingly says ‘An amazing and unforgettable experience’

It has been over a month and the memories will last a lifetime.

A dream come true for me and the planning and care from Claudia and Titus made it even more special.

Claudia had the perfect itinerary with all important sites in Kenya. Accommodations were great and diverse.

We had the honor to have her with us and her knowledge and experience made our trip perfect. Titus as our driver was also very knowledgeable and a true champion on the road and finding wildlife in the parks.

Carmen & Titus….continuous success and be sure we will be back for more.

It was a pleasure to meet you and share the beauty of what Kenya has to offer.

I will for sure recommend your company and services to anyone, for business or pleasure.

Once again…Thank you very much.

Gabriel

Book Safaris Today on our website cruzeiro-safaris .com

About Claudia Kabui

Claudia Kabui and is a sales and marketing consultant in the Hospitality and related fields. With vast experience in the tourism industry of Kenya I have formulated suitable safari and tours packages for people visiting Kenya , Uganda and Tanzania. My company Cruzeiro-Safaris.com was founded in 2004 and has offices in Nairobi and Malindi, Kenya. To contact me

Claudia Kabui on email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com | www.cruzeiro-safaris.com | skype ID: claudia.kabui

For further information and reservations, Contact:

Cruzeiro-Safaris.com

P.O. BOX 5355,NAIROBI,00200, KENYA

Mobile: +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)