Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2021 to 2031

Uveal is found in the back of the sclera and the cornea and has three parts: the iris, the ciliary body and the choroid. Uveal melanoma, including the iris choroid and cilira body, is referred to as cancer of the areas of the skin. This is the state in which the tumors emerge from the melanocytes that are responsible for the color of the eye inside the uva.

It is the most common form of intraocular malignancy in adults, although it is an uncommon disorder. The treatment of uveal melanoma depends on the size of the tumor, which is the most significant factor. In the early stages, this kind of melanoma is completely asymptomatic. Some modifications can be observed in tumor enlargement over time, such as pupil distortion, reduced visibility due to blurred vision, and secondary retinal detachment.

Fair hair, green or light, and blue colored eyes, and older age are risk variables for this form of cancer. The role of genetic mutations inherited in uveal melanoma is not yet understood. According to the American Cancer Society, the choroid produces about nine out of 10 eye melanomas.

According to American Cancer Society, by the end of 2021 the eye cancer cases including new eye and orbit cancers (primarily melanomas) in the U.S. will reach to 3,320, out of which 1,750 in men and 1,570 in women.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market?

The global market for uveal melanoma treatment is mainly driven by an increase in the incidence cases of eye cancer. One of the important reasons of the increase is said to be the rise in the use of electronic devices. This may be due to harmful UV radiation that directly affects the eyes of users of smartphones, tablets, desktops, laptops and other electronic devices. For intansce,

According to the American Cancer Society, adults aged 60 years and above spend 5 or more hours per day using digital devices and prefer laptops & desktops for internet browsing.. Thus, this in turn is expected to increase the growth of uveal melanoma treatment market.

People with a weak immune system are vulnerable to the development of eye cancer. This is due to, greater risk of primary intraocular lymphoma, such as those with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), those on anti-rejection medications following organ transplantation, or the elderly. Often, infection with a bacterium called Chlamydophila psittaci increases the risk of uveal melanoma.

The bacteria are caught from domestic animals including cats and birds that are infected. Besides, lung infections and conjunctival inflammation or conjunctivitis are caused by this bacteria. Governments of various countries, however, are taking major initiatives to provide better treatment at a minimal cost. Thus, this is in turn is supporting the growth of uveal melanoma treatment market.

How Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Fueling Demand for Uveal Melanoma Treatment?

Increased awareness and growing use of unique biomarkers including blood biomarkers in the diagnosis and treatment of uveal melanoma improves the detection accuracy and time spent on the process, which in turn fuels the revenue opportunities of uveal melanoma market.. Besides, technological developments in the field of biotechnology have improved the identification of possible biomarkers of uveal melanoma.

Some of the new biomarkers adopted for the diagnosis and progression of uveal melanoma include genetic, histological, radiographic and physiological diagnoses, which are expected to fuel the growth of Uveal melanoma treatment market.

What are The Key Challenges That May Restrain Growth of the Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market?

There are different factors hindering the growth of uveal melanoma treatment markets, such as the need for adequate skills and experience to conduct uveal melanoma treatment surgeries to provide high-quality and effective treatment services for uveal melanoma.

However, it is expected that a lack of awareness about early signs of eye cancer will deter the development of the global uveal melanoma market. In the early stages of treatment, which are critical for the patient, this causes delay. In addition, costly treatment for eye cancer is pulling down the development of the industry because it cannot be afforded by patients in underprivileged and underdeveloped areas of the world, which is anticipated to increase the growth of uveal melanoma treatment market.

Key Segments of Uveal Melanoma Treatment Market Covered in the Report

Based on diagnostic tests, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

High Resolution Ultrasound Biomicroscopy

Fluorescein Angiography

Ultrasonography

Oclular Coherence Tomography

Indocyanine Green Angiography

Based on therapy type, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

Surgical Resection Techniques (Transretinal Endoresection and Trans-Scleral Partial Choroidectomy)

Transpupillary Thermotherapy

Radiation Therapies

External Beam Proton Therapy

Gamma Knife Stereotactic Surgery

Based on Location Type, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

Ciliary Melanoma

Iris Melanoma

Choroid Melanoma

Based on Eye exams, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

Gonioscopy

Ophthalmoscopy

Slit-Lamp Biomicrocopy

Based on end user, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others

Based on the region, uveal melanoma treatment market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Eli Lilly & Co.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer

Astra Zeneca plc

Merck

Amgen

Pfizer Inc.

Roche

Others are actively involved in offering surgery products for uveal melanoma treatment.

