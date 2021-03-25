global anti-inflammatory cytokines Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2021-2031

Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market: Market Outlook

Cytokines are categorised as a large group of peptides, glycoproteins and proteins that are present into specific cells in the immune system. Cytokines are produced in the body may have different origins like lymphocytes, monocytes and others. Anti-inflammatory cytokines are regulatory molecule for a pro-inflammation response from cytokines. Inflammatory cytokines can lead to cytokine storm causing nerve-injury/inflammation-induced central sensitization, atherosclerosis or cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, it is estimated to diagnose more than 1 million cases of cancer in the U.S. alone. Hence, the increasing treatment adoption rate is expected to enhance global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth in the coming decade.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

Increasing investments towards healthcare infrastructure and research and development activities for anti-inflammatory cytokines is expected to boost the global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. The increasing rate of approval and commercialization of biopharmaceutical drugs will lead to global anti-inflammatory cytokines market expansion in the coming decade.

consumer behaviour by adapting the latest technology and willingness to share data is leading to the adaption of anti-inflammatory cytokines drugs into the market. Global anti-inflammatory cytokines market is expected to generate highest revenue from the indication cancer due to the high prevalence rate. Expansion of value chain is estimated to anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer: How will Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market benefit?

The rising number of cancer patients receiving treatment is estimated to drive the growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. There has been a significant increase in awareness of therapeutic options available for cancer and related disorders resulting in global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. Changing lifestyle patterns also contribute to the prevalence of cancer and boost the anti-inflammatory market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) there were total of 19.2 million new cases diagnosed for cancer across the globe.

How is the Rising Number of Healthcare Facilities Reshaping the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

There has been a significant rise in the number of healthcare establishment over a decade. Developed countries and developing countries are continuously increasing their healthcare contribution from GDP leading to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and contributing growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services U.S. healthcare spending grew to 17.7 per cent in 2019 as a share of the nation’s gross domestic product which accounted for USD 3.8 Trillion.

Hence, the increasing healthcare expenditure leads to the increasing number of healthcare facilities providing treatment facilities and leading to the growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market. Favourable re-imbursement policies set-up by the government is expected to increase treatment adoption rate and is expected to observe increase consumption of drugs in global anti-inflammatory cytokines market.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market?

Stringent regulatory requirements for drug approval is expected to hinder global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. Less diagnosis rate and treatment adoption due to poor economic conditions in regions like the Middle East & Africa challenges the growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth.

Unavailability of established healthcare infrastructure is also one of the major restraining factors for global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth in less developed countries. Adverse effects caused due to the intake of drugs will challenge the growth of global anti-inflammatory cytokines market growth. Patent expiry along with increasing generic drug manufacturers is expected to hinder the growth of anti-inflammatory cytokines market.

Key Segments of Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market Covered in the Report

Based on drug, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Interleukin-1 receptor antagonist

Interleukin-4

Interleukin-6

Interleukin-10

Interleukin-11

Interleukin-13

Based on the route of administration, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Based on the indication, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Graft-vs-host disease

Cystic Fibrosis

Cardiovascular diseases

Adipose tissue metabolism and obesity

Osteoarthritis

Atherosclerosis

Cancer

Infectious diseases

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

Institutional Sales Hospitals Speciality Clinics Research Institutes



Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Based on the region, the Global Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Merck KGaA

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

General Electric Company

Abcam PLC

GenScript Biotech Corp

Applied Biological Materials Inc.

Randox Laboratories

others are actively involved in offering anti-inflammatory cytokines for different applications.

