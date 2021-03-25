Emission Control Catalyst Market Growth and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2024

Felton, California , USA, Mar 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global emission control catalyst market size was 1,978 kilo tons in 2015. Rising awareness towards reduction of carbon footprints along with stringent norms implemented by government towards reduction of harmful pollutants from industries and automotive combustion will create substantial demand for these catalyst in the near future.

Emission control catalyst are designed to breakdown harmful particles which are generated inside exhaust system of automotive engines and industrial machinery. Rising number of installation of catalytic converter by major automotive players including BMW, General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford Motors will create immense market potential over the forecast period.

Increasing automobile production in developing countries including China, India, Mexico and Iran will increase the product demand over the next eight years. Presence of strict regulation norms regarding emissions in various developed countries including the U.S., and UK is expected to fuel product demand over the forecast period.

High dependence on temperature fluctuation for the product performance is expected to pose a challenge to the market growth over the forecast period.

Volatility in platinum based catalyst prices owing to unavailability of noble metals is anticipated to hinder industry expansion over the upcoming years. Increasing investments in platinum-rhodium-palladium based manufacturing facilities by key players including BASF and Johnson Matthey will open new market avenues over the upcoming years.

Application Insights

Automotive was the dominant segment and accounted for 83.5% of the total volume in 2015. National Ambient Air Quality Standard in the U.S. and Bharat Stage Emission standard in India regarding emission control will increase demand for automotive and industrial emission control catalytic converter in the near future.

Industrial application is expected to show high gains at a CAGR of 4.9% in terms of volume from 2016 to 2024. Increasing industrial investment in manufacturing sector in various countries including India, China, Mexico and Thailand will augment industry size over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific was the largest market and accounted for 32.9% of the overall volume in 2015. Large vehicle manufacturing base in India, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and China owing to increasing population will augment market growth. Availability of cheap raw material in countries including China and India is expected to fuel investment in these countries.

Growing number of power plants and diesel engines in various countries including India and China is expected to promote industry expansion over the upcoming years.

Competitive Insights

Major manufacturers include BASF, Johnson Matthey, Solvay S.A., Umicore SA and Corning Incorporated. Fully developed R&D centers along with easy access to equipment in U.S., U.K. and Germany have led manufacturers to establish their manufacturing facilities in these countries, thereby capturing market share. As a part of business strategy, in March 2017, BASF launched mobile emission control catalyst manufacturing facility in Chennai(India) in order to meet the increasing demand for automobiles in India.

