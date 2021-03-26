Peptide Based Gastrointestinal Disorders Therapeutics Sales to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 600 Mn by 2022

Drug makers are increasingly partnering with medical research centers and institutes to develop more effective peptide drugs. This, in turn, is projected to make a positively impact on the growth of the global peptide based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market in the near future. A recent study conducted by Fact.MR reveals that the global market for peptide based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics is poised to exhibit a strong CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022), to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 600 Mn.

Growing occurrence of metabolic disorders and gastrointestinal ailments related to the digestive system is compelling physicians to utilize novel therapeutic drugs that are more efficient than the traditional ones. In addition, incessant structural improvements in peptide synthesis coupled with development of high-throughput approaches and hybrid mixing of solid and liquid synthesis is partly responsible for the exciting preclinical results shown by new peptide drugs for treating a number of gastrointestinal diseases.

Drug makers are also emphasising on enhancing peptide properties, such as stability and half-life to overcome few of the limitations of peptides. In recent years, a lot of progress has been made in developing efficacious peptide therapeutics. Nonetheless, the high complexity of peptides remain a major challenge for manufacturers and hence dampening the surging spirit of the market to a certain extent.

North America currently commands for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue and the trend is likely to continue over the next five years. The region’s market is expected to expand at little under 14% CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of peptide based drugs and increasing patient awareness about new and novel therapeutic treatments.

Based on drugs, global sales of linaclotide for treatment of gastrointestinal ailments is significantly high. Sales of linaclotide currently commands for over two-third revenue share of the global market. By the end of 2022, over US$ 466 Mn worth linaclotide peptide drugs are estimated to be sold across the globe.

Hospital pharmacies is expected to remain the most attractive distribution channel for peptide based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutic drugs throughout the assessment period. In terms of revenue, hospital pharmacies currently account for nearly 50% share of the global market and the figure is unlikely observer any major alteration over 2022. Meanwhile, retail pharmacies will continue to hold the second position and reflect an impressive growth during the five years of forecast.

Competition Tracking

Some of the leading companies operating in the global market for peptide based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan plc, Shire plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., and Accredo Health Group, Inc. A majority of these market players are concentrating on development of new peptide drugs in order to expand their product portfolio. Hence, increasing emphasis on improving the efficacies of peptide drugs is likely to reflect favourably on the sales of peptide based therapeutic drugs for treating gastrointestinal disorders.

