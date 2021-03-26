Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Analysis, Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2025

Industry insights:

Felton, California , USA, Mar 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global market for anti-counterfeiting packaging was accounted over USD 80.14 Billion in 2015. Pharmaceutical companies across the globe adopted this packaging is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. Increasing the awareness of consumers about an injurious reaction of spurious goods is also likely to drive demand.

Anti-counterfeiting Packaging is a process of allocating secured packaging to the product. There is increasing the supply of duplicate products which results in diluting the brand identity which is a high concern for the manufacturers this packaging can witness the demand over next 9 years.

The impact of unhealthy lifestyle results in the increase in health issues drives pharmaceutical manufacturers in U.S. witnessed a high demand over the forecast period. High cost involved in implementing the anti-counterfeiting packaging to restrain the growth of this market.

Manufacturers over the world are taking efforts to cut short the losses induced while manufacturing of counterfeit products is likely to promote industry growth. Product authentication techniques in FMCG products are expected to register high growth. North America and Europe are taking efforts to defend the harm occurring because of spurious products.

Product insights:

Because of a low price of secure packaging usage of covert packaging in the food industry and clothing & apparels witnessed to grow. Covert anti-counterfeiting packaging techniques are projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2016 to 2025. Asia Pacific economies adopted covert techniques is projected to grow the demand.

Anti-counterfeiting Packaging is used for preventing sensitive, vulnerable products and in security labels is projected to witness growth over the forecast period.

The demand for tracing technologies and RFID track is projected to record a CAGR of over 10% from 2016 to 2025 because of tracking features and superior product security adopted by the technology. RFID makes use of electromagnetic fields to automatically spot out and track tags attached to products. The tags have electronically stored information.

Application Insights:

High concerns about harmful side effects of spurious drugs and brand image are protected using the use of anti-counterfeiting packaging in pharmaceutical products which will witness high growth over the forecast period.

Machine readable codes and Barcodes for food & beverage products and product security are expected to grow over the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific market is projected to drive rapidly because of increasing worries concerning the damages took place due to the manufacturing of forged products.

The demand is expected to grow due to large a number of pharmaceutical manufacturer’s existence. CAGR projected is of 12% from 2016 to 2025. Manufacturers in China adopted the product security technology.

Competitive Insights:

The key players in anti-counterfeiting packaging market are Avery Dennison, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, SICPA Holding SA etc. Industry witnesses a number of acquisitions and mergers to increase the company’s revenues and emphasizes on R&D for advanced technology production.

Companies differentiated products from the competitor’s products posess patent to reduce the risk of product poaching. Industry is subject to have a high rivalry over companies operating high-profit margins. Industry shows integration throughout the value chain from production and development of security products and technologies to distribution. Companies undertake joint ventures for the production of advanced technology solutions to grow over the forecast period.

