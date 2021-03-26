Connected Stadium Solution Globally Expected to Drive Growth through and Forecast Till 2031

The advancement in technology has led to the development of the concept of connected infrastructure. The number of things getting connected every day is increasing, and everyday developments and demands have led to the creation of the concept of connected stadium solution. Connected stadium solutions are used across stadiums to provide users with next-generation sports and entertainment experiences. The high price of match tickets, price food, and long queues have distracted a large amount of tech-savvy people to stay at home and watch the match which has created a challenge for stadium owners to deploy a solution that can get everything in a stadium connected. The connected stadium solutions provide a single solution with all forms of communications, entertainment, and operations required to deliver advanced sports and entertainment experience. The connected stadium solutions also provide wireless connectivity to enable interaction with the people, and it also provides secure ticketing and point-of-sale (POS) infrastructure. These factors are driving the growth of connected stadium solutions market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on developing solutions that can provide fans in the stadiums with the same comfort and experience as they experience at home to attract more number of fans at the stadium. The connected stadium solutions allows users to peak into the restroom queues, order food over the phone, be connected to the stadium Wi-Fi and leverage all the facilities. Vendors are also focusing on integrating social media features in the connected stadium solutions suite that will help users to share their experiences on social media easily.

Connected Stadium Solution Market: Drivers and Restraints

The connected stadium solution provides users with a converged, scalable and secure platform. The connected stadium solution eliminates the difference between comfort at home and stadium thereby helping stadium owners to attract the audience in a match or an event. Such factors are driving the growth of connected stadium solutions market.

The cost of implementation of connected stadium solution infrastructure is very high since it requires a setup of new network infrastructure. Thus, high initial investment is restraining the growth of connected stadium solutions market.

Connected Stadium Solution Market: Segmentation

The connected stadium solution market can be categorized on the basis of the type of connectivity and components. The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth access points are placed under the user’s seat in the stands. This helps them with uninterrupted access to the same wireless channels. The adoption of Wi-Fi connectivity in connected stadium solution is more as compared to Bluetooth. The hardware in the connected stadium solution includes mobile devices, network devices, and others. The software segment in connected stadium solution includes all the solutions for managing queues, ordering foods and purchasing items. The services segment in connected stadium solution includes back-office services and others.

Segmentation of the Connected Stadium Solution Market Based on Type of Connectivity:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Segmentation of the Connected Stadium Solution Market Based on Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Connected Stadium Solution Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Connected Stadium Solution market are Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Tech Mahindra, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Johnson Controls International Plc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., SAP SE and Laird Technologies.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the Connected Stadium Solution market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for the Connected Stadium Solution as majority of the Connected Stadium Solution vendors such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Johnson Controls International plc. are based in North America. The Connected Stadium Solution market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the adoption of advanced technology for enhanced connectivity and mobility in various smart infrastructure segment including connected stadium solution. Rising disposable incomes in countries in the regions mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of connected stadium solution in these regions in the near future.

