Social Media Intelligence Tool, PowerAdSpy Helps Advertisers Build Winning Native Ad Campaigns

Earlier this month, PowerAdSpy, the far-famed social media ad intelligence tool, rolled out finer native advertising abilities by presenting a more profound database and other details.

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Right after announcing ads database expansion, PowerAdSpy enhances native advertising features to lend a helping hand for struggling marketers. Various factual data, including the reassessment of entrepreneurs’ spend, determine the overgrowing popularity of native ads before and even during the pandemic.

PowerAdSpy itself claims a notable rise of almost 74% of overall display ads network revenue is going to come out of native ads, which is undoubtedly surprising data. In this context, the leading ad intelligence tool keeps rolling out timely updates for improved functioning.

Talking about the same, the chief product development officer at PowerAdSpy said, “Keep on the trend of improvement, our fully-fledged advertising intelligence tool is now quite more effective in native advertising. We believe that native advertising is booming these days and it will gain even more popularity in the coming time.”

“Our goal is to make advertisers efficient enough to get the most out of native advertising campaigns.”, he added.

The platform sums up the entire native advertising work into three quick & simple steps- audience targeting, observation of outcome, and recreation of available ad copies. On the grounds of this, PowerAdSpy has made advertising a simple approach for all marketers regardless of the extent of skill.

Top features of PowerAdSpy’s Native ads includes:

Advanced filters for robust ad searching. PowerAdSpy allows advertisers to search ads by position, network, and country-wise.

Fetches & provides valuable pieces of data from a total of 17 native advertising networks. The data later helps in setting up productive campaigns instead of wastage of efforts.

Users can browse every campaign separately to find out which advertising strategy will work or which one is going to fail simply. The end result comes via the approach of A/B testing for sure-shot accuracy, no omission.

Presents clear statistics in a single click, that too without integrating any complex methodologies.

About PowerAdSpy

PowerAdSpy is a renowned database of ads trusted by 500+ companies across the world. The platform assists businesses, media buyers, marketers, and small firms in making the advertising campaigns a lot productive, eliminating guesswork at the same time. Get more details at- https://poweradspy.com.