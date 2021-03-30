Dental Billing Company USA

Keller, Texas, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Ascent is a leading national provider of Revenue Cycle Management services to Dental Practices. Progressive practices are partnering with Ascent to increase the productivity and profitability of their practice while improving the quality of the patient’s experience. Our experts combine industry best practices and innovative tools and methodologies to help improve Patient Satisfaction, Reduce Operational Costs while streamlining processes through continuous improvements and technology optimization.

ASCENT OFFERINGS FOR DENTAL PRACTICES

Eligibility / Benefits Verification

Payment Posting / Adjudication, Adjustments & Denial Processing

A/R Follow-up – Insurance and Patient Collections

Claims Adjudication and Resubmission

Credentialing, Enrolment and Re-credentialing

Outbound / Inbound Calling Services

ASCENT ADVANTAGES

Collaborative approach that evaluates your business processes and implements workflow improvements.

Complete and smooth transition, quick ramp-up to full productivity, positive impact to cash flow, and timely billing of all third-party accounts.

Resolution of denials and delays in Third Party Payment Processing, ensuring the best A/R metrics possible.

State-of-the-art credit analysis, advice on Patient Payment Agreements, and the best outcomes for self-pay collections.

Dental Billing USA

Reports on all of these performance items to enable informed decision-making

6 REASONS TO CHOOSE

ASCENT DENTAL BILLING

YOUR INCOME WILL GROW & RECEIVABLES WILL SHRINK :

By knowing what causes rejected insurance claims and how to prevent them, effectively appealing denied claims, and focusing on your accounts receivables, our clients earn more than they did before-even after paying our fee.

YOU WILL WRITE OFF FEWER INSURANCE ADJUSTMENTS :

Often unnecessary adjustments are requested by insurance companies. Because we understand what is rightfully yours, we do all we can to make sure you get it. Your over 90 day insurance accounts receivables will always be at a minimum.

YOUR STAFF’S FOCUS SHIFTS TO PATIENT CO-PAYS :

Good Patients will more likely pay for treatment if they are given written treatment plan estimates that are exact. It takes time to verify insurances, ensure fee schedules are correct, and build relationships with patients. Your staff will have time to do that now.

YOU WILL BE PAID FASTER BY INSURANCE COMPANIES :

Good account receivable management requires more focus. We discover and help correct inefficiencies in office practices that lead to denied claims and lost revenue-eliminating most delays before the claim is sent.

YOU WILL ENJOY MORE ORGANIZATIONAL STABILITY :

Staff turnover is a never-ending problem for any small business-dental offices are not exempt from this disruptive issue. We eliminate it by ensuring that your dental insurance collection mechanism is never disrupted again.

YOU WILL BE MORE ORGANIZED : ARE YOUR EOBS ORGANIZED ?

How often are they referenced? Without knowing why a claim was denied, it’s impossible to correct it or explain it to a patient. Our service will organize your EOBs into searchable PDF documents stored on your network.

Dental Billing Company USA

CONTACT US

For more information on how to drive your business results,

please contact us at 888-552-0860 or info@AscentHealthcare.com