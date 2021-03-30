Debasish Panda, Student of ODM Public School, Secured Odisha Topper Spot in JEE Main-2021, March session

Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2021 Toppers along with the JEE Main 2021 results for the March Session. ODM Public School is pleased to announce that Master Debasish Panda¸, one of the most promising youngsters of ODM Public School who is currently pursuing his Class XII (Science), has secured the Odisha Topper spot in the JEE Main-2021 (March Session) for paper – 1.

Debasish, who is a resident of Shree Vihar, Cuttack, has secured a 99.959 NTA score out of 100. During the facilitation ceremony conducted by ODM Public School officials to celebrate this prestigious milestone, Debasish has suggested that students preparing for the IIT JEE examination need to thoroughly understand the concepts and NCERT books, which will greatly help them greatly to achieve better results beyond their expectation levels. He also added that students should stay dedicated to their assigned tasks and complete them in time so that they can revise the courses well before the examination.

Debasish, who wants to be a scientist in the future and conduct extensive research in physics, is targeting top rank in the upcoming JEE Advanced examination next to pursue higher studies in IIT. He also expressed special thanks to his beloved parents and teachers at ODM, who have been his pillars of strength and success for years.

Debasish had also appeared in the February session of JEE Mains examination and secured a 99.896 NTA score. Officials of the National Testing Agency said, “After February, March, April and May Session of JEE(Main)-2021Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made available on the NTA website”.

ODM Public School is also heartily overjoyed with the accomplishment of 13 other ODMians, Anubhav Mishra – 99.90%, Sashwat Sahu – 99.88%, Suraj Pati – 99.86%, Adwit Barun – 99.73%, Soumik Mandal – 99.68%, Swastik Nail – 99.65%, Chirag Nanda – 99.44%, Dwaipayan Dehuray – 99.43%, Aditya Kumar – 99.26%, Sahil Agarwal – 99.23%, Subham Sagar – 99.19%, Jyoti Prakash Behera – 99.17%, and Amlan Deep Mohapatra – 99.05%, who have secured more than 99 and above percentile in the JEE Main 2021 March session.

The whole ODM family wishes these shinning stars all the very best of luck for their prosperous and sky-touching career.

About ODM Public School:

Since its establishment in 1989, ODM Public School has constantly been working for providing imparting quality education to students and their betterment. In addition to great infrastructure and ample facilities, ODM is also well-recognized among parents as one of the best CBSE residential schools in Bhubaneswar that offers students well-equipped hostels, modern labs, auditorium, infirmary, multiple sports areas, quality transport facilities, craft and art rooms, and more. At ODM Public School, we have a clear focus on the academic and personal development of students. Thus, continuous improvement of our study environment is the utmost priority to us.