Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Prominent Global Players and Recent Developments, 2025

The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.8 Billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecasted period. Rising demand for fresh and frozen fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, beverages, and pre-cooked meals is expected to boost market growth.

Key Players:

Cryopak Industries Inc.

DGP Intelsius

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

Envirotainer AB

Softbox Systems Ltd.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

DHL International GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Inmark Temperature Controlled Packaging

Growth Drivers:

The increasing requirement for temperature-controlled packaging to shipping vaccines, drugs, and biological samples in the developed countries of North America and Europe such as the U.S. and Germany are expected to increase the demand for such products in the upcoming years.

An increase in the working population coupled with the hectic lifestyle of people in the urban areas is expected to boost the need for ready to cook and frozen foods. The rising trend for consumption of frozen foods is anticipated to promote the need for temperature-controlled packaging solutions. Countries like the U.S, Germany, India, and China have a high demand for frozen foods. Also, the rising participation rate of women in the workforce since the last few years is expected to boost the need for packed frozen foods thereby increasing the market growth of such products.

Product Outlook

Insulated container

Insulated shipper

In 2018, the segment of insulated shippers held the largest share of 56.3% in the global temperature-controlled packaging solutions market. As these shippers have a wide range of applications across various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, their demand is expected to surge in the upcoming years. Rapid advances in technology such as use of vacuum insulated panels (VIP) and phase change materials (PCMs) has enabled the manufacturers of these products to offer a wide range of temperature with very low distribution cost.

The segment of insulated containers was valued USD 4.2 Billion in 2018. Such containers are majorly used for the transportation of blood, organs, biological materials, and chemicals. They play a vital role in maintaining the temperature of products inside them thereby facilitating safe transfer through the entire Distribution Channel.

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, the region of North America dominated the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market with a share of more than 40%. The increasing adoption rate for controlled packaging across the healthcare industry of Canada and the U.S. is favorable for market growth. Also, the rise in the requirement of convenience foods owing to an increasing working population is expected to boost the requirement for such packaging solutions.

Rising demand for frozen and fresh food is also acting as a major factor driving the growth of the market. The presence of a greater number of frozen food producers has directly increased the demand for such products. These producers are using such packaging solutions not only to increase the shelf life of food items but also to maintain their nutritional value throughout the Distribution channel.

