Shannon Jackson Announces Virtual Launch Event for Her Book Manifest Your Breakthrough

New York, NY, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Shannon Jackson, widely celebrated as “The People’s Nurse” and a dynamic advocate for self-empowerment, is thrilled to announce the launch of her much-anticipated book, Manifest Your Breakthrough: A Visionary Guide to Grace, Abundance, and Favor. This empowering guide is designed to inspire readers to unlock their true potential and embrace a life of fulfillment and success.



The official launch event will be held online via Zoom on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM PST | 12:00 PM EST. The best part? It’s completely FREE to attend!



Event Details:



Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

⏰ Time: 9:00 AM PST | 12:00 PM EST

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: FREE

Register Here: Click to Register



“Writing this book has been a journey of love, faith, and resilience,” says Shannon. “I’m excited to join readers during this program and help them unlock their breakthroughs.”



Event Highlights-



The Story Behind the Book: Shannon will share her personal journey of faith, challenges, and triumphs that inspired this powerful guide.

Exclusive Sneak Peek: Hear selected excerpts and discover practical tools to bring grace, abundance, and favor into your life.

Laughter & Joy: Special co-host and comedian Larry La La will keep the energy high with his humor and charm.

Interactive Fun: Participate in live polls Q&A sessions, and connect with others in real time.

Free Resources: Receive worksheets and tools to start your transformation right away!



About the Book

Manifest Your Breakthrough is a visionary guide that combines faith, practical strategies, and inspiring stories to help readers overcome limitations and live a life filled with grace, abundance, and grace. Shannon Jackson’s heartfelt insights and practical advice make this book a must-read for anyone looking to transform their lives.



“Everyone has the power to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness. My book is a heartfelt roadmap to inspire readers to take charge of their lives,” says Shannon Jackson.

If you’re ready for personal growth, a fresh perspective, and some inspiration, this event is for you. Plus, you’ll laugh, connect, and leave with free tools to kick-start your journey.