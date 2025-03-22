Startup Investor Meet in Nashik: Empowering Local Entrepreneurs with Global Investment Opportunities

CE Shreekant Patil Leads Investor Startup Meet at MACCIA

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — In celebration of National Startup Week (January 10th to 18th), the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Committee Chairman, CE Shreekant Patil, organized a highly successful Startup Investor Meet at the MACCIA Nashik office. The event, held from 11 AM to 6 PM, saw a great turnout of local entrepreneurs eager to secure investment for their innovative startups.

The event kicked off with a detailed session led by MACCIA Vice President Shri Sanjay Sonawane, who provided valuable guidance to startups from Nashik. These startups, looking to scale their businesses, had the unique opportunity to interact with investors from Qatar. Mr. Abhishek Kute and Mr. Pramod, representatives from a prominent Qatar-based venture capital firm, were present to explore potential investment opportunities in the growing startup landscape of Nashik.

The event served as a platform for Nashik-based startups to present their ideas and seek funding from global investors. This initiative is in line with the vision of CE Shreekant Patil and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce to establish a robust startup ecosystem in Nashik. MACCIA aims to organize similar events regularly, fostering growth and opportunities for the local startup community.

The Startup Investor Meet proved to be an important step in creating strong connections between local entrepreneurs and international investors, furthering Nashik’s potential as a thriving hub for startups and innovation.

Startup founder Yash Bhavsar, Sagar Asawar, Dr. Avinash Datar, Pushkraj Salunkhe, Atul Patil, Nikhil Rajput, and key figures from MACCIA, including Dy Secretary Avinash Pathak and Advisor Dilip Salvekar, connect with investors from Qatar to explore funding opportunities and build a strong startup ecosystem in the city.

About CE Shreekant Patil –

CE Shreekant Patil is founder at PARENTNashik, (100 % Export to Europe), Chartered Engineer with DGFT, Valuer, with 30 years of industrial experience now Mentor at Govt of India Initiatives: MAARG, BHASKAR, Startup India, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, Certified LEAN, ZED, Consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, European Commissions, Registered (Govt of India) Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India), PoP at UGC, Volunteer Startup Mentor at AICTE – Vidyanjali Programme, Independent Director, Niryat Bandhu, Udyami Mitra at Khadi India, Associated with EEPC, SEPC, APEDA, member at International Trade Council – Business for innovation & technology, member, reviewer, mentor at Asian Council of Science Editors, IFERP, Global Harmonization Initiative, Cluster collaboration- EU, mentor at MentorMe program of European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), Sustainability Ambassador for UNSDG – SPSC.

Read –How Shreekant Patil is Building the Startup Ecosystem in Nashik & Maharashtra