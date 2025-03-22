NEPCON Japan 2025: RX Japan Brings Industry Giants Together at Asia’s Largest R&D Trade Show

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — NEPCON JAPAN is set for its dynamic return from January 22 to 24, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. The event is set to gather a massive lineup of 1,800 exhibitors and attract over 87,000 visitors from around the world. Alongside NEPCON JAPAN, four concurrent trade shows—AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, Factory Innovation Week, SMART LOGISTICS Expo, and WEARABLE EXPO—will showcase cutting-edge technologies from top global brands.

As Asia’s leading exhibition for electronics R&D and manufacturing breakthroughs, NEPCON JAPAN will feature today’s latest technologies and solutions, with major exhibitors such as Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Siemens EDA Japan, Panasonic Corporation, and Denso Corporation. Highlights include the inaugural edition of Power Device & Module Expo and Power Device Summit, which will feature a panel of leading power device manufacturers.

Global Leading Brands Highlight Cross-Industry Innovations

NEPCON JAPAN presents an all-access event for visitors to witness and experience innovations that are currently making waves across the rapidly evolving sectors of electronics, automotive, manufacturing, logistics, and wearable technologies.

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD will spotlight advancements in the automotive sector, with participation from industry leaders like Bosch Corporation, Continental AG, Toyota Auto Body, Denso Corporation, and more. Key focuses include EV/HEV technologies, autonomous driving, and lightweight materials, with special attention on sustainable and connected vehicle solutions.

At Factory Innovation Week, companies such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corporation will showcase the latest smart manufacturing and automation technologies, including cutting-edge robotics, digital engineering, and AI-powered manufacturing solutions.

SMART LOGISTICS Expo will highlight transformative supply chain and warehouse management technologies. Exhibitors include Honeywell International Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Toyota Logistics Solutions, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corporation, showcasing solutions such as automated picking systems, IoT-enabled platforms, and sustainable packaging technologies.

Lastly, at WEARABLE EXPO, attendees can explore groundbreaking wearable devices and technologies, from AR/VR innovations to health monitoring devices, presented by leading brands like Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Google LLC, Lenovo Japan LLC, and HTC Corporation.

Your Gateway to 2025’s Most Dynamic Industry Event

“NEPCON Japan and its concurrent trade shows provide businesses with the ultimate opportunity to kickstart their year by exploring the latest technologies and solutions from industry leaders” said Masaki Soda, RX Japan Executive Officer, Group Vice President, Div 3. “These events offer extensive access to the technologies and solutions that will shape the future of these sectors.”

NEPCON Japan 2025 offers a rare opportunity to experience innovations that drive progress across electronics, automotive, manufacturing, logistics, and wearable technology. In addition to the all-access showcase and endless networking opportunities, visitors can attend over 200 free conference sessions with insights from global technology leaders like Samsung, Intel, and Qualcomm. With emphasis on accessibility for its international audience, the NEPCON Japan conference programme is equipped with translation features, making it easier for attendees from diverse regions to gain the latest industry insights.

Be part of NEPCON Japan 2025—this event is the comprehensive platform for visitors to interact with top technology companies, stay informed, and gain a competitive edge in the fast-evolving tech landscape. For more details and to register, visit the official NEPCON Japan website: https://bit.ly/NEPCON2025Registration.