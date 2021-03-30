Functional Proteins Market to See Major Growth by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ —According to MarketsandMarkets, the global functional proteins market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market is strongly driven by shifting consumer preferences, rising health awareness, growing millenial population, and an increase in supplementary income among consumers. The convergence of major industry trends is giving rise to new opportunities for key players in the industry. Changing lifestyles and high prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the demand for functional proteins. The growing positive outlook towards sports nutrition would also positively impact the functional proteins market.

Drivers : Rise in prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases to drive the market growth

Consumers across regions have become more health-conscious and are focussing on adopting a healthier balanced diet. This shift in consumer preferences has risen on account of the high degree of chronic diseases prevailing in the population. Diseases like diabetes, cholesterol anomalies, and obesity are key factors that are projected to drive the overall functional proteins market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=140299581

The millenial population is increasingly adopting functional food products into their diets as these products suit their lifestyle and complement their hectic schedules in an ample way, thus increasing the demand for functional proteins. Furthermore, with rising income levels of consumers and subsequent economic development, functional proteins have become a sought-after product owing to the health benefits associated as well as the consumers’ ability to purchase them.

Challenges: Consumer skepticism associated with off-taste of functional proteins

Although functional proteins provide multiple health benefits and streamline the diet, they have an off-putting taste which might not be preferred by some consumers. This factor poses a challenge for the functional proteins industry as aversion towards taste of products is a difficult bar to overcome. Also, the unawareness among rural and semi-urban consumers about functional proteins and the lack of education regarding the same discourages key players from investing. Due to this challenge, manufacturers are focusing on developing different formulations of proteins, with rigorous R&D to mitigate the aversion of consuming functional food and beverages.

The functional food segment, by application, is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The deficiency of proteins in adults is one of the key factors that have led to the rise in the consumption of functional food products among adults. This deficiency is mainly due to the untimely schedules and hectic lifestyles of comsumers, which leads to unhealthy eating habits and irregular diets. As a result, there is a demand for healthy, on-the-go functional food products which significantly reduce consumption time while providing essential nutrition.

The North American region dominates the functional proteins market with the largest share in 2020.

North America is projected to hold the largest share in the functional proteins market. This dominance is driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases due to the hectic lifestyles and increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of consuming functional proteins. Also, obesity is on the rise among the North American population, especially the US. According to the CDC, in the US, the obesity prevalence was 39.8% and affected about 93.3 million adults between 2015 and 2016. Such factors are projected to drive the growth of the functional proteins market.

Request for Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=140299581

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, ADM (US), DuPont (US), Cargill (US), Ingredion (US), Arla Foods (UK), Roquette (France), BASF (Germany), Glanbia (Ireland), Fonterra (New Zealand), DSM (Netherlands), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Essentia Protein Solutions (UK), Amai Proteins (Israel), Mycorena (Sweden), Merit Functional Foods (Canada), Plantible Foods (US), BENEO (Germany), ProtiFarm (Gelderland), and Omega Protein (US).

