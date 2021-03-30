Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market 2021 Growth Factors, Latest Trends And Regional Analysis Of Leading Players By 2027 | FMI Report

Future Market Insights has published a new report titled “Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” that studies the overall performance of the global cranial stabilisation devices market for an assessment period of 10 years. The global cranial stabilisation devices market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of neuroscience across the globe is a favourable factor boosting revenue growth of the global cranial stabilisation devices market. Revenue from the global cranial stabilisation devices market is expected to reach US$ 472.9 Mn by 2017 end and is projected to reach US$ 792.8 Mn by the end of 2027. Sales revenue is anticipated to register a robust CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2027.

Global Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market: Key Trends

Steady growth in neurosurgical procedures across the globe

Increasing consolidations among key market players

Rising preference for branded products

Increasing awareness regarding regulatory concerns

Rapidly expanding healthcare facilities across the globe

Increasing spending on healthcare facilities across the world

Cranial Stabilization Devices Market: Macro Economic Factors

Over the last few years, government authorities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions are encouraging start-up companies as well as MNCs to boost industrial growth in the healthcare and medical devices industry. Leading players in the medical devices market are capitalising on economies of scale to strengthen their position in the market. This is likely to have a positive impact on the global cranial stabilisation devices market.

Increasing incidence of life-threatening diseases due to changing lifestyles of people is creating a rise in demand for neurology procedures worldwide. It is expected that direct and indirect costs of treatment of neurological diseases and disorders will increase over a period of time. This is another factor likely to impact revenue growth of the global cranial stabilisation devices market.

Global Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market: Segmental Forecast

On the basis of product type, the global market for cranial stabilisation devices is segmented into Horseshoe Headrest, Skull Clamp System, and Brain Retractor System. Brain retractor system segment dominated the global cranial stabilisation devices market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Brain retractor system segment is expected to be the most lucrative among all product types, with an attractiveness index of 1.6.

By end use the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and specialised centres. Specialized centres segment is expected to be the second largest market for cranial stabilisation devices, with a market share index of 0.7. Ambulatory surgical centres segment remains the third largest market with a market share index of 0.5.

Global Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market: Forecast by Region

Key geographies tracked in this report include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. The APEJ cranial stabilisation devices market revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. APEJ remains the third largest market due to increasing demand for cranial stabilisation devices such as horseshoe headrests, skull clamp systems and brain retractor systems. North America dominated the global cranial stabilisation devices market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The North America cranial stabilisation devices market is expected to be the most lucrative among all regional markets, with an attractiveness index of 2.8.

Global Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market: Key Players

Micromar Ind. Com. Ltda, Pro Med Instruments, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and Changzhou Huida Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. are some of the top companies operating in the global cranial stabilisation devices market.

