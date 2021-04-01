Covid-19 Impact on Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market worth USD 66 million : Growing global prevalence of cancer

Pune, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

[159 Pages Report] The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 66 million by 2025 from USD 48 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, fundamental market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Market Dynamics

Growing global prevalence of cancer

Improving reimbursement scenario

Procedural advantages over EBRT

Technological advancements

COVID-19 Impact on the global Intraoperative radiation therapy market

The intraoperative radiation therapy market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Various screening, diagnostic, and surgical procedures were restricted or postponed at hospitals and cancer treatment centers, which resulted in disruptions in the cancer diagnosis as well as treatment market. The pandemic also impacted the availability of healthcare resources. Major regulatory authorities across the globe, such as the CDC, WHO, MHRA, TGA, and EMA, have identified cancer patients at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus disease than healthy adults. In order to reduce the burden on the patient and staff while reducing the risk of exposure, few alternate dose-fractionation regimens were suggested by regulatory authorities.

The IORT procedure is associated with various advantages such as targeted radiation, limited treatment time, high precision and radiation control, and minimal radiation exposure of normal tissue. This is especially true for breast cancer, as this mode offers women a choice of breast-sparing treatment (lumpectomy). The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is, therefore, a key factor driving the market growth. The growing prevalence of cancer will increase the adoption of IORT procedures.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted major share of the intraoperative radiation therapy market in 2019. The major factors driving market growth in this region are the easy availability and high adoption of IORT for cancer treatment, the rising incidence of cancer, and significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure in the US and Canada. Furthermore, associations such as the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) have advocated the use of low-energy IORT, which has contributed to its increased adoption in North America..

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major players in the Intraoperative radiation therapy market are ZEISS Group (Germany), iCAD, Inc. (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Elekta AB (Sweden), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (US), IntraOp Medical, Inc. (US), Isoray, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sordina IORT Technologies (Italy), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), SeeDos Ltd. (UK), IsoAid LLC (US), Ariane Medical Systems Ltd. (UK), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Salutaris Medical Devices (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), RaySearch Laboratories (Sweden), REMEDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), among others.

