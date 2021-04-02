Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 5 % through 2030

The rapid escalation in infrastructural activities at a global level has propelled the demand for materials used in specialized applications in both residential and commercial settings. Increasing focus on development of roadways, transportation, healthcare infrastructure and other public amenities in developing countries in order to improve the standard of living is reflecting favorably on the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

The advantages of using AAC in the construction industry are huge like energy efficiency, skills development, youth employment, and design. The policies set by governments of different countries like reducing energy demand in building stock in the EU by 80% in 2050 is expected to drive the growth of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market in the future.

With an expanding construction industry, the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 5.0% in terms of value over the forecast period. Furthermore, customized product offerings along with market consolidation & capacity expansions are some of the recent trends that are identified in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market. However, outbreak of Covid-19 is resulting in continuous degradation of demand for AAC, as result of halted production activity and ceased projects with respect to the construction industry.

Key Takeaways of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market

Global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 3.0 Bn during the forecast period, adding 2.0X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

Block type AAC segment will continue to dominate demand for Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market accounting for more than one-third of the global share.

The global market for Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) is expected to witness high growth in emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil owing to the increasing per capita spending in construction industry and increasing regional government infrastructure projects.

APEJ is estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at US$ 42.5 Bn and is expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period.

Block type AAC segment is expected to account for more than one-third of North America based AAC market, with loss exceeding 150 BPS over the forecast period.

The largest share is contributed by APEJ region in blocks market. This is valued at US$ 740 Mn, in 2019, to reach US$ 1.2 Bn in 2030 representing a CAGR across forecast period of 6%.

“Developing mindfulness among individuals with regard to greener structures and administration will create numerous opportunities for utilization of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) in the construction sector”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players Focusing on Product Portfolio Management and Expansion to Increase their Impression in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market

The prominent players of Xella Group, H+H International, SOLBET, ACICO, AERCON AAC, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Biltech Building Elements Limited, AKG Gazbeton and Bulidmate. Key players are adopting an aggressive approach for establishing global foot-print to ensure their producing capacity is meeting increasing global demand. For instance JK Lakshmi established a RMC plant in Kota to expand their regional reach in state of Rajasthan. UltraTech Cement Ltd. established new clinker plants at Rawan, Chhattisgarh and Rajashree, Karnataka.

More Valuable Insights on Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study delivers essential insights on the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market on the basis of product type (Blocks, Panels, Lintels and Others) and end-use (Residential Construction, Industrial Construction, Commercial Construction and Infrastructure Construction) across six major regions.

