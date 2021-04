Handheld Hemoglobin Testing Systems Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Hemoglobin is a critical indicator of general health. Its measurement is important diagnostic tool for the diseases like anemia, jaundice etc. The hemoglobin test system is an instrument which is used to calculate the hemoglobin content in the blood by spectrophotometric measurement technique. However, at present the photometric methods used in the hemoglobin testing systems are user-friendly, and mitigating the pain to blood donor and minimizing the risk of infection. Point-of-care (POC) test in hematology gained continuous growth in very short period of time.

The rapid technological advancement and global uptake have led to the growth and development of several hemoglobin testing devices. Now a day hemoglobin testing systems are noninvasive and fast as compare to the traditional method, which can produce results within 30 seconds. There are many newly launched hemoglobin testing systems those are working on the very less blood sample and pocket friendly also. The man aim behind the advancement in the technology for the hemoglobin testing systems is to produce the accurate results in short period of time.

Hemoglobin Testing Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing the prevalence of blood disorders, and the presence of advanced and sophisticated technologies are anticipated to propel the growth of hemoglobin testing systems market. The demand for hemoglobin testing systems is expected to grow over the forecast period, due to the ability to deliver the quick and fast results, which helps to physicians to deliver the proper treatment on the diseases. Moreover, increasing the awareness about the blood testing program and blood donation camps expected to fuel the growth of hemoglobin testing systems market in coming days.

Sampling error during the blood testing by the user and shorter life span along with the decreasing sensitivity of the test system, increased the cost of the kit reagents may restrain the hemoglobin testing systems market. Regional government initiative in developing countries like India, Venezuela, and Vietnam to control the anemia, such kind of factor may drive the growth of hemoglobin testing systems market in the future.

Hemoglobin Testing Systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global hemoglobin testing systems market can be segmented on the basis of product Type, operating type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the hemoglobin testing systems market is segmented as:

Bench-top

Handheld

Others

Based on operating type, the hemoglobin testing systems market is segmented as:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Based on end users, the hemoglobin testing systems market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

Home

Hemoglobin Testing Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global hemoglobin testing systems market are Mindray Medical International Limited, Sysmex Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Nihon Kohden Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, HemoCue India and others.

