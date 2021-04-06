Breast Reconstruction Market Worth $603 million by 2025 – Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the breast reconstruction market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Then, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

The secondary sources referred to for this research study on the breast reconstruction market include publications from government sources such as white papers; articles from recognized authors; gold standard and silver standard websites, directories, and databases; corporate filings such as annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, and financial statements; research journals; press releases; and trade, business, and professional associations.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global breast reconstruction market size is expected to grow from USD 603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the breast reconstruction in North America.

The prominent players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), and Silimed (Brazil).

Johnson and Johnson (US) is the dominant player in the breast reconstruction market. The company has a strong portfolio of breast reconstruction products. It has established a significant footprint in Europe, Asia, and Latin, South, & North America. It focuses on organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches. The company operates in this market through Mentor, which it acquired in January 2009. J&J has a strong presence in over 60 countries and a wide network of subsidiaries across the globe. It recently launched a new warranty program for all MENTOR breast implants sold in the US.

Allergan (Ireland) is one of the leading players in the breast reconstruction market. The company sells its products in more than 100 countries and has a significant global footprint owing to its strong sales and distribution network. The company is likely to maintain its leading position in this market, owing to its robust portfolio of breast reconstruction products and incessant efforts to develop innovative products by investing in R&D. In order to sustain its leading position in the market, the company pursues organic and inorganic strategies such as product approvals and acquisitions.

