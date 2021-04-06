Single Use Assemblies Market Worth $1,825 million – Global Leading Key Players and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved two major activities in estimating the current market size for the single-use assemblies market. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the total market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

Secondary Research;

In the secondary research process, various sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg Business Week, Forbes, and Dun & Bradstreet were referred to, to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the market. These secondary sources include annual reports, press releases & investor presentations of companies,World Health Organization (WHO), National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), Society for Biological Engineering (SBE), Canadian Cancer Statistics (CCS), Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI), Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), European Patent Office (EPO), Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

Browse 102 Market Data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Single-Use Assemblies Market”

Expected Revenue Surge: The single-use assemblies market is projected to reach USD 1,825 million in 2024 from USD 805 million in 2019, at CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region which created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the single-use assemblies market in North America.

Leading Key-Players:

The major companies in the global single-use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) is the most significant player in the global single-use assemblies market. The company has an expansive range of single-use assemblies products. The growth of revenue is strongly backed up by demand from the Americas and the APAC countries, and efforts of the company strongly rely on meeting with the differentiated needs of consumers from emerging markets. Sartorius Stedim Biotech launched two new products in the past three years, including single-use filter assemblies products in the past three years, including such as Sartocon Self-contained Filter Loop Assembly and Sartocon Slice Self-contained Bag Loop Assembly. The company also focuses on inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen its position in the market. In June 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), has undergone an agreement with Abzena (UK), to provide single-use end-to-end process solutions for Abzena’s San Diego and Bristol development and manufacturing sites.

