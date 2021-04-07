Clutch experts named the top B2B IT services providers: a1qa among them

Lakewood, USA, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Clutch, a global analytical agency, has published an overview of the information technology industry vendors. Front-runners are assembled in 13 categories, while a1qa is recognized as a pure-play provider in the “Penetration Testing” area.

The purpose of this report is to provide comprehensive information about the most trustworthy potential IT partners. While composing the top of IT services firms, Clutch’s experts rely on diverse parameters like customer reviews, brand credibility, digital presence, and more.

a1qa is continuously improving its approaches to delivering cybersecurity testing services and carefully accumulates expertise in the nurtured CoE for security testing to help its clients withstand the pandemic aftereffects. In 2020, drastic cybercrime ramp-up provoked huge money and reputational losses urging end users to even consider changing service providers.

Therefore, a1qa puts various QA solutions into place, from OWASP-based penetration testing to continuous security monitoring, thus ensuring round-the-clock surveillance for cyber threats or security misconfigurations. Head of global business development at a1qa Dima Tish said the following:

“Maintaining high software security is a prerequisite for staying competitive in the market.

At a1qa, we help companies securely migrate to the digital space, maintaining sensitive data integrity on the way. In the era of tarnished brand image being equivalent to business loss, we navigate clients through tricky transformations and help them feel confident about the future.”

About the company

Over 18 years, 800+ professional QA engineers have successfully completed 1,500+ projects across various industries. a1qa’s clients include companies from all over the world, comprising organizations from the Fortune 500 list. a1qa develops its own CoEs and R&Ds and has confirmed the compliance of its processes with ISO 9001: 2015 standard.

Contact:

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

start@a1qa.com

To find out more about QA services, please, visit a1qa’s website https://www.a1qa.com/.