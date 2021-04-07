Machining Accelerated; PartsBadger Continues Expansion Plan for Domestic Production Capacity

CEDARBURG, USA, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — PartsBadger has continued its domestic CNC machining growth plan by adding 3 additional milling centers to the machine lineup in their Cedarburg, WI facility. This addition increases the capacity for 3rd, 4th, and 5th axis machining output.

At Parts Badger we believe in continual growth, whether it be from a business standpoint or a technology one. As is typical everytime we grow we sit down and assess the ongoing growth issues. We soon came to realize that with the current job flow of having most of our machinery tied up in long running production jobs we were beginning to limit the potential of our prototyping side of the business. When jobs are tied up for long periods of time in a machine with the newest capabilities such as 5th axis machining. Those capabilities are often needed to do prototyping, it then causes excess time to be spent pulling a job out to quickly be able to use the capabilities and then setting the long runner back up before the off shifts. This often causes a lot of setup time to be spent on jobs.

We then sit down and weigh out the options. Large machine = slower rapid times but more capabilities of increased table utilization. Smaller machines = faster rapids and less distance to travel. Due to the maximization of our current processes we know that the majority of our parts are smaller and require multiple setups if done traditionally. So obviously we were looking for fast travel, short distances and the capabilities of connecting a 5th axis or 4th axis to accommodate for all the extra setups.

After careful deliberation we decided that the VF2SS and the VF2SSYT and their 30x16x20 and 30x24x20 travels were sufficient as long as we had the capabilities to add an indexer or trunion to the mix, giving us the shorter distance and faster rapid but also allowing us to use the trunion to limit the need for the extra table size.We now have the capabilities to have our operators running our production runs as well as running an additional longer run part at the same time due to the extra machines. This also allows us to have machines at the ready when prototyping needs arise and spend much less time setting them up without disrupting the flow of production.

PartsBadger is online when you need it:

Hybrid production/prototype cells

24/7 Operations

3/4/5th Axis Dynamic Machining

Bar Feeding/Parts Catching for Unattended Operation

Manufacturing Accelerated:

Multi Axis turning with sub spindle

Quick change Workholding

Quick Change Collet Chucks

Next Gen and Okuma OSP Controls

Wireless Intuitive Probing

Dynamic Work Offsets

Tool Center Point Control

PartsBadger’s growth plan is customer focused: responsive and scalable to their customer’s needs

About PartsBadger

PartsBadger offers a revolutionary change to the way people and businesses source their custom parts. PartsBadger is an online machine shop offering custom CNC parts for entrepreneurs, engineers, product designers, manufacturers, and makers. Instant 24/7 quotes and our aggressively low pricing removes the barriers to innovation faced by the dreamers and doers who need machined parts.