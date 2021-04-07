Subhash Kumar assumes additional charge of the post of CMD, ONGC

New Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Director (Finance) Mr Subhash Kumar has assumed the additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on 1 April 2021 at New Delhi vide order dated 30 March 2021 issued by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Mr Kumar assumed the said charge consequent upon the superannuation of Mr Shashi Shanker on 31 March 2021.

Mr Kumar is an industry veteran with over 36 years of experience in diverse activities across the Exploration & Production (E&P) value chain. He joined ONGC in 1985 as a Finance and Accounts Officer and served in different capacities. After growing up along the hierarchy in ONGC, he had a long stint at ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of ONGC.

During his tenure with ONGC Videsh, Mr Kumar was associated with key acquisitions and expansion of company’s footprint. He played a key role in evaluation and acquisition of many overseas assets. He had worked as Head Business Development, Finance and Budget and also as Head Treasury Planning and Portfolio Management Group at ONGC Videsh from April 2010 to March 2015.

He served as the Chief Financial Officer of Mansarovar Energy Colombia Limited, a 50:50 joint venture of ONGC Videsh and Sinopec of China, from September 2006 to March 2010. Mr Kumar joined back ONGC as the Chief Commercial and Head Treasury in July 2016, where he played a key role in evaluation, negotiation, and concluding outstanding issues pertaining to the organization.

During 2017, Mr Kumar served a brief stint with Petronet LNG Limited as its Director (Finance).

Mr Kumar a Fellow Member of Institute of Cost Accountants of India and Associate Member of ICSI. He is an alumni of Panjab University, Chandigarh, from where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Commerce with Gold Medal. As an avid sportsperson and fitness enthusiast he is also a popular personality among ONGC employees, having served as an office bearer of ONGC’s Officers’ Association as well.

