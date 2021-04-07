South Africa’s Leading Professional Hair Care Products Supplier

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Keeping your hair in check and stylish can be quite a complicated task at times, especially when you are going to be around wild weather. That is why it is always recommended to have a supplier, who you can trust, to provide you with top of the range products and advice to assist you in managing your hair health.

Modern Hair & Beauty is that supplier! The company has been in the hair and beauty industry for over 60 years and have the privilege of being the sole distributor of several Wella Company-owned products, or brands, such as Nioxin, Sebastian Professional, SEB MAN, and System Professional, to name a few. In addition to this, Modern Hair & Beauty also supply several other renowned brands, including Sweet Professional, Cloud Nine, as well as their own in-salon care range, Swish.

Modern Hair & Beauty have made it so that customers can order their favourite hair care and skin care products online. For a long time, these specific brands were only available from certain salons or clinics. However today, thanks to Modern Hair & Beauty, the process has been made far easier. People are now able to buy their favourite brands online and can even have their products delivered straight to their doorstep, to their nearest Pargo pick-up point, or even to their local salon!

Modern Hair & Beauty are constantly working with international brands, revered hairdressers, as well as world-class educators, which places them in a unique position to provide the public with the latest hair trends, cut and colour advice, plus they have plenty of insider tips and tricks to help you manage your luscious locks.

For more information about the company, or the several different brands they have on offer, visit their official website at https://www.modernhairbeauty.com/

About Modern Hair & Beauty:

What started out as Modern Hairdressing Supplies in the 1950s eventually evolved into the company many know and love today – Modern Hair & Beauty. After several years in the industry, the company realised that in order to grow, it had to adapt. As such, new professional brands were welcomed into their already-impressive stable of brands, and the company also brought in a professional skincare brand. These new brands allowed Modern Hair & Beauty to target an entirely new market, and ensured that they had something for everyone, whether an end-consumer or a professional stylist.

