Cori Nevruz interviewed about her upcoming thriller, “Dirty Laundry: Not Everything is What it Seems.”

New York, NY, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Shadow’s Project Limited is interviewing Cori Nevruz about her upcoming psychological thriller, “Dirty Laundry: Not everything is what it seems.” The interview will air this Tuesday evening and will be available to watch on their YouTube channel.

Tim Curry, the host, said “She is such a lovely woman, and I think our chat highlights this.” When asked about the interview, Nevruz said “I hope it will give people an idea of who I am as a writer.”

Cori Nevruz’s thriller has been getting a lot of hype. Other well-known people have been commenting on this upcoming release with a positive note. Award-winning director and producer David Rountree said the book “will keep you guessing all the way to the end.” Rountree says he read it in one sitting and could not put it down. Sara Bushway, the author of Honey Beaumont, said the book is “Outstanding! A tale so realistic, it’s frightening,” and best-selling author Ana C. Sales commented the suspense had her on the edge of her seat.

Readers will be asking questions throughout the book and wonder what Samantha is willing to risk the entire time. The thriller, DIRTY LAUNDRY: NOT EVERYTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS, is about a fit and nicely-presented wife that goes to extremes to keep her secrets private. When a suburban housewife battles anxiety, jealousy, and a controlling husband, something has to give, and it just may be someone’s life.

Eric Williams, the owner of 5310 Publishing, said “We always knew it had great potential, from day one!” The novel will be available in multiple languages, worldwide. The English version is available now at Barnes and Noble.

From Wilmington, North Carolina, Nevruz has written over 11 children’s books, giving over 100 children illustrator credit. This is her first suspense thriller. Readers can learn more about Dirty Laundry at https://5310publishing.com/dirtylaundry

Canadian-based, 5310 Publishing has operations worldwide, selling books in 127 countries and multiple languages. Since 2018, 5310 has published all adult and young adult books, fiction and non-fiction, in book and ebook formats.

