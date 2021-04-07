Europe to Lead Global Colored Contact Lenses Market Through 2031 | Cooper Companies Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Valeant

The colored contact lenses allow its users to correct their eye anomalies and change the eye color to create a look that is subtle, bold or anywhere in between whether the users want to enhance their everyday look or decorate themselves for a special occasion. Colored contact lenses are available in both prescription and plano forms. Prescription colored contact lenses correct optical anomalies such as myopia (nearsightedness) and hyperopia (farsightedness), while completely changing the user’s eye color if desired. Plano colored contact lenses are used purely for decorative purposes to change the eye color without having any vision re-correction properties.

The cost of colored contact lenses can be significantly more than that of normal contact lenses. Most of the colored contact lenses are designed to relate to the natural look of the iris, which is the colored part of the eye. Since the iris is made of colorful lines and shapes, some of the colored contact lenses feature radially arranged colored lines and shapes and a series of tiny dots to help the lenses look more natural on the eye. Colored contact lenses usually come in three kinds of tints, i.e., visibility tint, enhancement tint and opaque tint.

Colored Contact Lenses Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factors driving the colored contact lenses market include the rising number of eye disorder cases, increasing popularity of colored contact lenses over spectacles and the demand for better facial aesthetics amongst the youth and the entertainment industry. However, the rising number of counterfeit products in some developing countries in some regions and the increasing acceptance of corrective procedures such as LASIK and Photorefractive Keratectomy are some of the limiting factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the global colored contact lenses market.

Colored Contact Lenses Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global colored contact censes market can be segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on type, the global colored contact censes market is segmented as:

Visibility Tint

Enhancement Tint

Opaque Tint Hazel Green Blue Violet Amethyst Brown Gray Custom



Based on Distribution Channel, the global colored contact lenses market is segmented as:

Optical Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Drugstores

E-commerce

Based on Geography, the global colored contact lenses market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

Colored Contact Lenses Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the global colored contact lenses market are Cooper Companies Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Valeant, Carl Zeiss, Essilor, HOYA GROUP, UltraVision CLPL and Wesley Jessen. Technological advancement in already marketed products is the major trend emerging in the global colored contact lenses market.

