Global Aptamers Market to Register a CAGR of 25.5% Through 2022

Though currently limited to the pharmaceutical industry, intense research & development initiatives taken by players in the aptamer market are projected to broaden the existing scope of application of these neoteric molecules to create horizontal market opportunities. With enhanced properties, aptamers are likely to play a pivotal role in environmental monitoring and quality control applications in the agriculture industry.

Currently, a significant volume of aptamers is consumed for research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to expand the frontiers of the healthcare industry. However, limited knowledge regarding the characteristics of aptamers is holding back the potential of the aptamer market from reaching its maximum capacity. To offset this challenge, ongoing research undertaken on these molecules by players in the aptamer market will bring in-depth information to light. Considering the relevance of the aforementioned dynamics, an exclusive study published by Fact.MR foresees the aptamer market recording a value tantamount to US$ 5.9 Bn by 2025.

Key Takeaways of Aptamer Market Study:

Lack of standard regulatory guidelines regarding the acceptable quality of aptamers could divert the focus of manufacturers towards the development of antibody technology, thereby obstructing the development of novel aptamers.

Application of aptamers as therapeutics is projected to expand during the forecast period, as these chemically-synthesized molecules bind better and provide higher stability than antibodies.

Prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases is expected to amplify the demand for time-effective diagnostics equipment, thereby opening new revenue streams for the aptamer market.

SELEX technique will remain the ultimate aptamer selection process during the forecast period, with a projected value of around US$ 4.8 billion by 2025. In future, selection techniques such as FRELEX and MARAS are likely to gain an edge over the SELEX technique, owing to their fast-track selection process.

Preference for nucleic acid aptamers is projected to grow in the aptamer market during the forecast period, as demand for custom aptamers from research institutes and organizations surges.

Increase in partnerships and collaborations of large pharmaceutical companies and small biotech companies is likely to create a positive impact on the pipeline of aptamer drugs during the forecast period.

A seasoned analyst of the healthcare domain at Fact.MR foresees, “Food and beverage industry will emerge as a significant revenue stream for the aptamer market. Growing demand for clean label products and stringent food safety norms will mandate the use of biosensors, which will strengthen the demand for aptamers.”

Players Undertake Intense R&D Activities to Achieve Success in Aptamer Market

The aptamer market is oligopolistic in nature, with a handful of players such as Somalogic, Inc., Aptagen, Inc., and Aptamer Sciences, Inc. dominating the landscape. High investment towards the introduction of innovative aptamer technologies sets Somalogic, Inc. apart in the global aptamer market. The company channelizes revenue by catering to demand from diagnostics, therapeutics, and research applications for aptamers.

Aptagen’s distribution of aptamer-based products to over 50 organizations and universities, at a global level, is indicative of the company’s strong distribution network. It specializes in the development of aptamer-based Apta-beacon diagnostics kits, while Aptamer Sciences, Inc. distinguishes its position in the aptamer market by offering high quality and cost-effective custom products for a variety of applications.

Manufacturers in the aptamer market leverage rigorous research & development activities to diversify the applications of aptamers. In order to achieve market success, key players in the aptamer market focus on emerging aptamer selection technologies to improve the affinity and specificity of aptamers.

