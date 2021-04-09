TheAdvitya – Meet Brass Online Gift Center

Noida, India, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — Across the length and breadth of India, in her, every nook and corner resides an art form, a piece of handicraft, a dexterous skill that is waiting to be explored and celebrated. And TheAdvitya Karigar is doing just that. As we announce the launch of ‘Handcrafted, With Love,’ we are in effect celebrating the talent of over lakh artisans from over 20 states and union territories. Yes, that’s how many of them showcased their skill online, which you can see in the 1,000 products – all handmade by artisans.

The invention of metal by early societies became a hallmark of civilization. Even today, the knowledge and skill connected with different metals from various Indian brass krishna idol regions have been carried over by generations of artisans as a legacy. From the Tamtas and the Thateras in North India to folk metal artisans who practiced the Dhokra or lost wax process of metal casting across East and Southern India, each artisan community added their distinctive touch it so unique even today. Add some brass accents to your home to make it a truly inviting space.

A one-of-a-kind statement piece, this brass decor addition brings a breath of the tropics into your home. Weighted, brightly coloured in brass’s natural hue, and molded to perfection, this piece alludes to homes with timeless character and warmth.

Note: For indoor use only. Exposure to dampness might cause it to rust.

Our handcrafted brass plate has an elegant, fluid lotus-shaped rim. It comes with a food-safe lacquer and is ideal for both hot and cold homemade desserts. Ideal when paired with our Lotus Leaf brass Katori and thali.

Elegant and traditional, our handcrafted brass bowl has a fluid lotus-shaped rim and a soft ridged-curve interior. Perfect for homemade dals and curries and festive goodies, our Katori is ideal when paired with our Lotus Leaf thali. It also comes with food-safe lacquer.

We took the quintessential Indian spice box and gave it a modern makeover. The result: this wood and brass Spice Box comes with six containers, a sparkly little spoon, and all the qualities that make it an heirloom.

Crafted in gleaming brass, this set of three boxes is best suited for storing tea, cookies, and collectible. Great for gifting and keeping. Bottle openers that look just as good when not in use are our favorite kind. Ours comes with a carved matte gold pineapple in brass and is perfect for drinks on end.

The Handmade Gift Shop takes the stress Brass hanuman statue out of shopping for gifts by providing thousands of one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts with the convenience and trust that customers already love about TheAdvitya,”. “Every item on TheAdvitya Handmade has a story behind it – and after hearing from customers and artisans, we are thrilled to make gift shopping an experience they will look forward to.