Eminent Players in the Bridge Inspection System Market 2018-2026: pitt&sherry, Bridge Inspection Systems, Aspen Aerials

Bridge Inspection System Market – Introduction

Bridges are a vital component of a city’s infrastructure and their maintenance and inspection are necessary to effectively manage repairs and ensure sustenance of the systems. Over time, bridges deteriorate due to load and under the influence of various external factors such as wind and rain. With bridge inspection systems, administrations around the world conduct periodic checks of bridges which is crucial to the safety of road users.

While routine inspections involve checking the general serviceability of bridges, in-depth bridge inspections assess the condition of the bridges along with an analysis of the effectiveness of maintenance techniques used in the past and drawing an estimated forecast of the needs required to efficiently manage the structure in the future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2643

Proliferating Infrastructure Development and Aging Bridges to Uphold Demand

The accelerating growth of population and burgeoning urbanization rates around the world are prompting administrations to intensify bridge construction in order to ensure a smooth and steady flow of traffic in and around a city. With vehicular traffic estimated to witness growth, governments around the world are likely to invest in bridge inspection systems for maintaining the integrity of the bridge structures.

Furthermore, steady growth in the number of old bridge structures is gradually causing authorities to conduct periodic inspections in order to maintain the reliability and serviceability of the systems. According to a survey conducted by the National Bridge Inventory of the USA, there are more than ten thousand bridges which are anticipated to be structurally deficient and require thorough inspections for maintenance. These factors are estimated to fuel the uptake of the systems and bolster bridge inspection systems market growth.

Data Analytics and Image Processing to aid in Streamlining Bridge Inspection Systems Operations

Advancements in machine learning, artificial intelligence, image processing, and big data are expected to open lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the bridge inspection system market. Administrative authorities are gradually becoming reluctant in using traditional bridge inspection systems owing to its heavy reliance on human expertise making it prone to manual errors.

To capitalize on the growing demand for automation in the bridge inspection market, manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development of solutions which can aid in effectively testing the integrity of bridge structures leveraging the technological innovations. A recent development complementing the growing demand for data analytics and image processing in the bridge inspection system market was the development of a sophisticated Bridge Information Model (BrIM) framework in combination with crack detecting algorithm.

The proposed system uses image processing to detect cracks and stores the information in the BrIM framework to enable users to view a 3D model of bridge components. These developments offer an affordable and efficient alternative to traditional systems for effectively managing the structures and are expected to contribute significantly to bridge inspection system market growth.

Drones to Find Widespread Adoption in Bridge Inspection System Market

Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are finding increasing usage in bridge inspection system market with the devices enabling users in collecting inspection data effectively in substantially less time than the traditional systems. Additionally, the devices aid in surveying hard-to-reach areas of the bridge by capturing high-definition images and visual data of bridge components eliminating the requirement of manual labor in the process.

Inspectors are increasingly mounting non-destructive testing equipment to further enhance the data collecting capabilities of the system. Use of data gathered from drones in combination with machine learning algorithms can potentially aid in accurately identifying repair needs for maintenance. These factors are expected to drive the widespread adoption of drones in bridge inspection system market.

High Cost of Bridge Inspection Equipment to Dampen Market Growth

Although bridges with simple structures can be inspected on foot and using basic equipment, inspection of complex bridge structures require the use of an assortment of tools. Inspectors and authorities may have to recruit diving teams and use watercraft for effective inspection of bridge structures constructed over water bodies.

Additionally, checking the underside of bridges may require using under-bridge-inspection-trucks or suspension rigs. The high cost of ownership and maintenance of these equipment coupled with the requirement of skilled labor to operate them is expected to hamper bridge inspection system market growth.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2643

Bridge Inspection System Market – Competitive Landscape

The pervasive trend of drone usage in bridge inspection received a significant boost after the department of transportation of Kentucky and Minnesota leveraged Intel’s drone technology for inspecting the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and Stone Arch Bridge in 2018.

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for technological solutions in the bridge inspection market, Stantec announced collaboration with Prince Edward Island (PEI) Department of Transportation, Energy, and Infrastructure (TIE) for developing an application which will enable collection of bridge inspection data and store it in Stantec’s proprietary Bridge Management System allowing officials to analyze the data for bridge condition rating and risk analysis.

To extend its presence and network in the bridge inspection market, Versalift/Time Manufacturing acquired Aspen Aerials, a company specializing in the production of aerial lifts used for inspecting the safety and integrity of bridge structures.

Other leading players operating in the bridge inspection market include pitt&sherry, KCI Technologies, AgileAssets Inc., MISTRAS Group, Inc., Bolton Perez & Associates, and Bridge Inspection Systems.

Bridge Inspection System Market: Segmentation

Global bridge inspection system market can be segmented on the basis of offering, type, and region.

Bridge Inspection System Market Segmentation by Offering:

On the basis of offering, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented as:

Solution

Services Inspection Support Consulting Services Installation Services Managed Services



Bridge Inspection System Market Segmentation by Type:

On the basis of type, the bridge inspection system market can be segmented as:

Bridge Inspection Cranes

Drones

Fishing Pole Mechanism System

Others

Bridge Inspection System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the bridge inspection system market are pitt&sherry, Bridge Inspection Systems, Aspen Aerials, Intel Deutschland GmbH (Ascending Technologies), KCI Technologies, AgileAssets Inc., Stantec, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Bolton Perez & Associates, and a few others.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2643

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com