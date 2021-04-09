Therapists of NY answers common questions regarding couple therapies!

New York, NY, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — Today, a few common questions regarding couple therapy are answered for people who keep wondering, does couple therapy works, and if it does, for whom it works?

How effective is Couples Therapy?

Therapists of NY has a team of expert couples therapist NYC, and they say that couples counselling is nowadays 75% effective. A lot of studies have revealed that the results are positive among several different cultural groups. High-stress clients were also included in studies that were carried out to find out the effectiveness of couples therapy.

How is Effectiveness Measured?

Positive outcomes are often considered as one of the integral measures of couple therapy effectiveness. One of the major positive outcomes is a considerable reduction in complaints and relationship distress between the partners. Therapists usually compare the pre-treatment scores to the post-treatment scores of the same couple. They also compare the scores of such couples to the scores of couples who are waiting for their turn.

Positive results are noticed for a few years now, after the conclusion of the treatment.

How Can We Maximize the Chance of Positive Outcome?

Positive outcomes are usually considered when the couples begin taking therapies and are willing to learn a few basic skills so that they become self-aware and also emotionally vulnerable to each other. They require only basic communication skills, such as using words and sentences that are full of feelings. Many are not able to distinguish between thoughts and feelings. However, they don’t have to worry. Such skills are often taught by therapists during the process.

Another crucial characteristic is that they should not see their better half as an opponent, rather as a team member. They should also work on mutual contentment.

