Collision Avoidance System Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2025

The global Collision Avoidance System Market size is expected to value at USD 18.97 billion by 2025. The collision avoidance systems market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the introduction of advanced technologies in automotive sector such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), digital camera, radar, and ultrasound technologies.

Luxury car manufactures are spending substantial amount of money to exploit the use of high degree systems for their active safety packages. Globally, the collision avoidance system market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 21.2% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the collision avoidance system industry.

Robust growth in automotive industry in North America and Asia pacific region due to the rising sales of sports, utility and luxury vehicles is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. Rise in the number of manufactures that are incorporating the collision avoidance system into their mass-market models is expected to pave a way for future market developments. For instance, development of pre-crash braking packages, auto-parking feature, auto-adjust headlamp, and vehicle communication devices by Toyota has gained widespread popularity among consumers.

Increasing adoption of collision avoidance system allows the sharp decline in the number of road accidents. Additionally, mitigating the impact on vehicle occupants and pedestrians, in a case of an accident. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of collision avoidance systems market over the next seven years.

Collision Avoidance System Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Radar
  • Camera
  • Ultrasonic
  • LiDAR

Collision Avoidance System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
  • Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)
  • Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
  • Parking Assistance
  • Others

The key players in the collision avoidance system are Continental AG, Bosch SE, TRW automotive Co., Delphi Automotive, Inc., and Denso Co.

Collision Avoidance System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • The Middle East and Africa

