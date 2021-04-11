Lucintel Forecasts Aerospace Composite Materials Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Aerospace Composite Materials Market is projected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2025 from $3.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight materials to increase fuel efficiency and growth of aircraft with high composites penetration such B787, A350WXB, and A380.

Browse 175 figures / charts and 47 tables in this 304-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in aerospace composite materials market aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, others), by reinforcement type (carbon composites, glass composites, aramid composites, others)), manufacturing process (hand lay-up, AFP/ATL, RTM, injection molding, compression molding, others), type of structure (primary structure interior, engine, others), component (wing, fuselage, empennage, engine, interior, rotor blade, radome, landing gear, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Carbon composites market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on reinforcement, the aerospace composite materials market is segmented into carbon composites, glass composites, aramid composites, others. Lucintel forecasts that the carbon composites market is expected to remain the largest segment and highest segment due to the increasing penetration of carbon composites in commercial aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB is expected to drive the demand for this segment.

“Within the aerospace composites material market, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest aircraft type”

“North America will dominate the aerospace composites material market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to a higher demand for newer aircraft and the ongoing replacement of an aging fleet.

Major players of aerospace composites material market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hexcel Corporation, TenCate Advanced Composites, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Cytec Solvay Group, Zodiac Aerospace, Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., Elbit Systems and others are among the major aerospace composites material providers.

