Lucintel Forecasts Bitumen Emulsifier Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.1%.

According to the recent study the bitumen emulsifier market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing road development and maintenance activities, rapid urbanization, and growth in the building and construction sector.

Browse 139 figures / charts and 121 tables in this 225 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bitumen emulsifier market by end use (roadways, roofing, and others), surface charge type (cationic, anionic, and non-ionic type), product type (unmodified bitumen emulsifier, and polymer modified bitumen emulsifier), application (surface dressing, prime coat, fog seal, tack coat, cold mix, micro surfacing, recycling, and others), setting time (rapid, medium, and slow) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Unmodified bitumen emulsifier market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the bitumen emulsifier market is segmented into unmodified bitumen emulsifier, and polymer modified bitumen emulsifier. Lucintel forecasts that the safety and security market is expected to remain the largest segment due to rising investments for the construction of new highways and residential projects in developing countries. The Polymer modified bitumen emulsifier segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing construction of high speed roadways, a rising number of sports events, and a need for updated runways at airports.

“Within the bitumen emulsifier market, the roadways segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the roadways segment is expected to witness the largest end use market and highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in roadways development and maintenance activities.

“Asia pacific will dominate the bitumen emulsifier market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of road development and building and construction in developing countries.

Major players of bitumen emulsifier market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. AkzoNobel, Kao Corporation, Arkema, Evonik Industries, DowDupont Honeywell International, Ingevity Corporation, Croda international, Vizag Chemical, and Rx Marine are among the major bitumen emulsifier providers.

