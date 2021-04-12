Lucintel Forecasts Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the bulk continuous filament yarn market is projected to reach an estimated $12.3 billion by 2025 from $9.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in residential construction, and increasing consumer interest towards home decoration.

Browse 153 figures / charts and 129 tables in this 200 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bulk continuous filament yarn market by application (carpet & rugs, mats and others), polymer type (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene and others), denier type (600-1200, 1200-1800, 1800-2400, and 2400-3000), end use (residential, non-residential, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polyester market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on polymer type, the bulk continuous filament yarn market is segmented into nylon, polyester, polypropylene and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyester market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its low price, durability, and stain resistance properties.

“Within the bulk continuous filament yarn market, the carpet and rugs segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the carpet and rugs segment is expected to witness the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in household and commercial spending.

“North America will dominate the bulk continuous filament yarn market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in residential construction. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by ongoing urbanization in China, India and other Asian countries.

Major players of bulk continuous filament yarn market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Aquafil, Toray, Al Abdullatif Industrial, Universal Fibers, Hyosung Advanced Materials, and Pharr Fibers and Yarns are among the major Bulk continuous filament yarn providers.

